‘Everybody was crying’: We’re still reeling from Harrison Ford’s speech in ‘Shrinking’ season 2 finale

The hit Apple TV+ series Shrinking aired its season two finale on Christmas Day — and people are still emotional about star Harrison Ford’s big speech.

Recommended Videos

WATCH: Shrinking on Apple+ (free trial)

Ford’s character Dr. Paul Rhoades, who has Parkinson’s disease, finally allowed himself to share with his loved ones how he really feels, something he hasn’t done before. In the Thanksgiving-day scene, Paul shared that he’s worried because the path he’s traveling with the disease will only continue to result in his decline.

Despite that reality, Paul was also able to focus on the love he has for everyone in the room. Ford was visibly teary-eyed, a sight that prompted both his cast mates and viewers to cry along with him.

“I look around this room and I say to myself, lucky guy. I’m a lucky guy,” Paul tells the room. “I don’t know how much longer I’m gonna have to work with you, hang out with you, laugh with you. The road’s gonna get tougher and tougher, but I do know that I’ll get through it because of everyone in this room and that’s what I’m thankful for. We can get through everything if we have people to lean on. I’m leaning on you. I’m leaning on you.”

The entire Shrinking cast cried during Harrison Ford’s emotional speech

“Everyone was crying,” Lukita Maxwell told CinemaBlend. Maxwell also revealed her own connection to the disease.

“My grandmother passed away and had Parkinson’s. My grandmother passed away a couple years ago, and she had Parkinson’s, and she never talked about her emotions and how she was feeling dealing with her illness. And I mean, that’s the beauty of storytelling and good writing; I felt a catharsis watching Harrison say these things and talk about his fears and his hopes. And he’s Harrison Ford. So it just was an incredibly poignant moment for everybody on set. Everybody was crying.”

The scene is remarkably humble and human, two traits that Ford hasn’t always been called to exhibit in his action-packed career. That the 82-year-old actor took on the role at this point in his life is also impactful; Ford clearly has a lot more he still wants to give audiences, and with Shrinking he’s certainly doing that. If you haven’t watched Shrinking yet, Apple TV+ is offering a free trial this weekend.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy