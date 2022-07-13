Everyone’s making the same joke after that ‘Ms. Marvel’ credits scene

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the Ms. Marvel finale.

Ms. Marvel reached its season (not series, we hope) finale today, and it did not disappoint. On top of featuring Kamala Khan embracing her powers more than ever before, the episode dropped some super-shocking ties to the wider Marvel universe and also found time to sow the seeds for Iman Vellani’s return in The Marvels in its jaw-dropping post-credits scene.

Spoilers incoming!

The credits scene in question saw Kamala chilling in her bedroom before her bangle started glowing and, all of a sudden, she vanished… and in her place was Carol Danvers (Brie Larson)! While the finale ended on the shocked Captain Marvel, clearly a little disturbed to find herself in a room with her own face plastered all over the walls, we don’t see what happened to Kamala when they switched places.

But we can guess. Seeing as Carol is known to fly about the cosmos, that must mean that Kamala randomly found herself in the airless vacuum of deep space. You might think that Marvel fans would be worried for the new heroine’s safety, then, but actually everyone’s just making the exact same joke.

#msmarvel spoilers

Kamala when she randomly appears in space now that she’s switched places with captain marvel pic.twitter.com/PQTzuhsEKm — Paolo🍓 (@ikruig) July 13, 2022

#MsMarvel spoilers

kamala trying to breathe in space when she switched places with captain marvel pic.twitter.com/iTywsnAsgv — ky (@kystrange) July 13, 2022

#msmarvel SPOILERS

kamala when she finds herself in space after her and carol switched places pic.twitter.com/lybF1Jrm6Y — faz (@buckyssteven) July 13, 2022

With any luck, maybe Carol was on board Nick Fury’s S.W.O.R.D. spacestation (the one we saw in Spider-Man: Far From Home) when she was teleported to Earth, which means that Kamala would’ve been transported somewhere with air. Otherwise she might be in a whole heap of trouble when we see her next. Although, knowing Kamala, she’ll probably geek out about being in space before she realizes she can’t breathe.

On top of Larson and Vellani, The Marvels will also co-star Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau/Photon, with the trio being the titular marvelous super-team. Zawe Ashton is set to play the (currently unknown) main villain. Nia DaCosta’s movie hits theaters July 28, 2023. In the meantime, Ms. Marvel can be streamed in its entirety on Disney Plus.