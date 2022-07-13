MCU fans celebrate the game-changing ‘Ms. Marvel’ finale reveal

This article contains spoilers for the Ms. Marvel finale

Ms. Marvel wasn’t the most-watched MCU Disney Plus show, but it’s been a critical smash (98% on the Tomatometer!) and just wrapped up its first season in considerable style. But the episode may well be remembered for more than simply cementing Iman Vellani and Kamala Khan’s position in the MCU, as it ended with a bombshell revelation that’s going to have enormous consequences for the future of the MCU.

In the closing moments of the episode Bruno revealed that he’d been trying to figure out why Kamala had powers and her brother didn’t. The answer is a slight variation in her DNA. Some kind of… mutation. Yup, it turns out that Kamala Khan is officially the MCU’s first mutant (we don’t count Multiverse of Madness‘ Professor X as he was in a different universe).

This is the beginning of what will inevitably end with the arrival of the MCU X-Men and fans are understandably losing their minds.

One cool Easter Egg is the X-Men cartoon theme playing at this moment:

#MsMarvel Spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

The first mention of “mutations” with the #XMen97 theme playing in the background !



pic.twitter.com/Pkm84xzptY — Mutants Updates (@MutantsUpdate) July 13, 2022

Others are emotional that mutants are finally on the way:

Some note that this means fan theories about mutants coming via the multiverse were wrong:

This is confirmation that mutants will not come through the multiverse.



Looking forward to Marvel Studios upcoming events. — Main Middle Man (@mainmiddleman) July 13, 2022

The shock and excitement is communicated in this gif:

BITCH??? ARE THEY TRYING TO SAY KAMALA A MUTANT??? pic.twitter.com/3SMtgckpZX — 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐢 (@theecali) July 13, 2022

X-Men fans’ minds are blown:

#MsMarvel season finale spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

Actual footage of me when Bruno said “mutation” and that little X-men riff played pic.twitter.com/RR5m9ChQng — Brandon (@FabBrandon14) July 13, 2022

Others say Kamala must be destined to fight alongside Cyclops and Wolverine in the coming years:

Delete all your Kamala in young avengers edits, she is gonna be with the X-men — Bachir (@BachirWho) July 13, 2022

And only a grinning Wanda can convey the joy:

THE X-MEN THEME PLAYING WHEN BRUNO SAYS MUTATION??? kamala being a mutant is way better #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/vhxI1bngSE — bread 🍞 (@brmcux) July 13, 2022

So on the whole we’d say this unexpected reveal is going down very well among Marvel fans. Kamala will next appear alongside Carol Danvers in July 2023’s Ms. Marvel, but after this news, we can expect her to play a role in any future mutant-related projects Marvel Studios is cooking up.

This also means there may be many other young heroes with the X-Gene discovering their powers for the first time, so keep an eye on upcoming MCU projects for potential new students heading to Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.

Ms. Marvel is streaming in full on Disney Plus.