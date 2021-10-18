Ex-Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Tagged By Donald Trump Jr. In Bizarre QAnon Post

Donald Trump Jr. seems to be wading deeper and deeper into the QAnon swamp, and he’s trying to bring another popular conservative figure with him.

Trump Jr., who has 5.2 million followers on Instagram, recently posted a QAnon meme to his account. “I’d be much more interested in this… and I imagine this would be much more enlightening to others as well,” he said.

For some reason, Trump Jr. tagged one person in the post ⁠— former Mandalorian star Gina Carano. Carano was famously let go from the show when she compared Nazi treatment of Jewish people to hating someone for having a certain political view.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

She deleted the post but because this is the internet it was screenshotted and shared repeatedly, causing #FireGinaCarano to trend on Twitter.

QAnon — which is a far-right conspiracy theory and movement — has many followers who are obsessed with child trafficking and think at least half of all democrats are pedophiles and child sex traffickers. Jr. has appealed to the QAnon crowd before, claiming that the Biden administration was aiding sex trafficking.

So the Biden Administration lied about vetting and seems to be in the process of aiding and abetting child sex trafficking?



Great work guys. Where’s the rest of the media? Is there really going to only be one story about this before they get released into our country? https://t.co/l0sNYHEslO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 4, 2021

So far, Gina Carano has not replied to the post. Perhaps those rumors about her returning The Mandalorian for season 4 are true and she just wants to keep her head down.