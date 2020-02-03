With just 30 seconds to cram teases for WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier into, the MCU Disney Plus Super Bowl trailer was a busy affair. Mixed in between blink and you’ll miss it looks at the debut of US Agent, a comic-accurate Scarlet Witch costume and the return of Vision though was a split-second peek at Falcon’s new suit.

As you can see below, this is a red and white design that takes inspiration from John Romita’s 1971 look for the character. We’ve already gotten a good glimpse at it via concept art, but this is the first time we’ve seen it in action. And while it’s definitely eye-catching, this certainly isn’t the costume that fans assumed he’d be wearing after Avengers: Endgame.

When Steve Rogers handed Sam Wilson his shield, most figured that the next time we saw the Falcon he’d be rebranded as the new Captain America. Sam seems to have the same expectations, too, as the very first shot of the Super Bowl spot shows him practicing with the shield. But the setup for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier indicates that him taking up the mantle won’t be straightforward.

Still, what is straightforward is that he’ll be getting a new costume and the fans are thrilled about it, as you can see below:

The concept for the show pits Sam and Bucky (who have some beef of their own) against the US government, who wish to install the psychologically damaged and jingoistic US Agent as Rogers’ replacement. Presumably, US Agent will lose control during the course of the series, with Sam bringing him down and proving to the MCU (and to MCU fans) that he’s got what it takes to be Captain America.

With Bucky Barnes fans still sore that Steve Rogers picked the kind, intelligent and stable Sam Wilson over a guy who spent the last few decades as a brainwashed supervillain and HYDRA assassin, he certainly has an uphill battle. But I have no doubt that the final scenes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will see Sam finally suiting up in the red, white and blue costume.