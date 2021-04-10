The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Demand Chris Evans’ Return After This Week’s Episode

The Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t officially confirmed Steve Rogers’ status following the events of Avengers: Endgame, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier at least let us know that he probably hasn’t retired to the moon. There’s a museum exhibit honoring his legacy, so there’s every chance he could have quietly passed away, but the super soldier serum may have also given him a vastly extended lifespan.

If the original Captain America is dead, though, then he’d be turning in his grave over the events of this week’s episode. And if he isn’t, then seeing the footage of John Walker using his old shield to batter a man to death in the middle of the day will probably give him a heart attack anyway. Walker’s turn to the dark side looks to have been cemented, and it’s hardly a coincidence that he’s gone ahead and killed a guy so soon after taking the super soldier serum, which we already know amplifies the subject’s existing instincts.

Kevin Feige may have poured cold water on the reports that Chris Evans was in talks to return to the MCU, but as you can see from the reactions below, fans want the franchise’s original star-spangled superhero to come back more than ever now.

steve rogers dropped the shield to protect one man time and time again without losing its integrity while john walker took the shield to defend his overlarge ego and ultimately taint it as a whole THATS the difference pic.twitter.com/GvEmgSTldq — michael (@STEVEMILF) April 9, 2021

// #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoiler

When Steve Rogers lost his best friend vs when John Walker lost his best friend pic.twitter.com/vSlqKQ438z — beemo hit tweet era | tfatws 🦕 (@mcusapphic) April 9, 2021

The super soldier serum enhances the kind of person you already are. HEART and REASON is the difference between Steve Rogers and John Walker #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/AfQ1sgFIxk — BluRay𝔸ngel (@BluRayAngel) April 9, 2021

The difference between Steve Rogers and John Walker are these two scenes right here #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/QwFGceziFi — js (@xviinorth) April 9, 2021

i’m tired of people acting as if the shield is what makes someone captain america. it’s who you are that makes you captain america. that’s why steve rogers could do it and that’s why sam wilson is the perfect person to carry it out. john walker has none of that & he never will — mari ☆ yoyo rights (@LOKISCYCLOPS) April 9, 2021

The parallel in the episode 4 of #TheFalconandtheWinterSoldier are amazing. Malcom Spellman does an amazing job to show why #JohnWalker is not a good Captain America. Steve Rogers had the chance the kill Tony Stark, but instead disarmed him; while John Walker chooses murder. pic.twitter.com/PX6FIzGSD2 — Jason Rusch (@RuschJason) April 9, 2021

The optics aren’t great for the government in this case, after they willingly accepted the shield from Sam Wilson to display as part of the Captain America exhibit, only to hand it to John Walker and see him go off the deep end and use a symbol of hope as a tool for murder. Of course, an Evans return more than likely isn’t going to happen by the time The Falcon and the Winter Soldier concludes, but his shadow continues to loom large over the series regardless.