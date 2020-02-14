The stars of the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gave fans a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift from the set of the Marvel production. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan surprised their followers with a humorous video offering up some helpful tips for Cupid’s Birthday. The two best friends of Captain America had hilarious chemistry throughout their time together in the MCU, and it seems to have carried over from the big screen to the small.

Mackie starts things off by saying, “give a gift instead of receiving one,” which is kind of weird considering Steve Rogers gave Sam Wilson the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame. He’s probably referring to a box of chocolates or something.

Stan then chimes in with “be yourself always and forever,” which again comes off as strange considering that Bucky Barnes has had a heck of a time trying to figure out who he is. There’s a good chance that the former HYDRA assassin is trying to advise fans just to be themselves though when spending time with those they care about. While this does come off as some contradictory words of wisdom, the thing to remember is that it’s the thought that counts, and a lot of people thought this clip was pretty humorous.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seems like a great pairing of superheroes, and these fun videos continue to heighten the anticipation for the Disney+ series. Ever since they released Marvel’s Big Game Spot for the Super Bowl, fans have been going crazy over the footage of the two beloved MCU characters, and understandably so.

From Bucky’s new alias to the possible reappearance of HYDRA, people can’t stop talking about what could happen on the show. Thankfully, there’s not long left until we can lay eyes on it, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will touch down on Disney+ in August 2020. Following that will be WandaVision in December 2020 and then Loki in spring 2021. Before that, however, Marvel fans can check out the Black Widow movie hitting theaters on May 1st.