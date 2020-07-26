It didn’t come as much of a surprise when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was quietly delayed after being left off the list of titles set to arrive on Disney Plus in August, and not just because we were only weeks away from the show’s scheduled debut and hadn’t even seen so much as a trailer yet.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe productions are designed to be released in a specific order so that all of the various overarching plot threads tie together, and after Black Widow was pushed back, it seemed like only a matter of time before the franchise’s first small screen spinoff would follow suit, with Natasha Romanoff’s long-awaited solo debut always intended to kick off Phase Four.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hasn’t even resumed shooting yet after being shut down in March as the Coronavirus pandemic began to take hold, and there’s a chance we might not even see it until 2021. However, as Godzilla vs. Kong has shown on multiple occasions, even when a project suffers from numerous delays, we can still get some official glimpses through tie-in merchandise.

Case in point: A new toy line from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier offers a much better look at Sam’s costume than we’ve been able to see in the countless grainy set photos that have been steadily making their way online, and you can check it out below.

While it isn’t the most exciting image, fans will take anything they can get at this point, even though it would be fair to say that many of them are more interested in seeing how star Anthony Mackie will look as the new Captain America. That being said, it’s been rumored that he won’t pick up the star-spangled mantle until the second season, and following the delay, we’ll have to wait even longer now to see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s first run of episodes to find out for ourselves.