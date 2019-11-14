First Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Pics Reveal Bucky’s New Look

Disney Plus has now officially launched, coincidentally right around the same time that the streaming service’s first show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe started shooting. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been in front of cameras for a little over a week now, and ever since Anthony Mackie marked the start of production by posting that BTS photo, a steady stream of brand new information has been doing the rounds online.

We’ve seen concept art of the updated suits that the two title characters will be wearing and hints at how the show’s villains Baron Zemo and John Walker will look in their comic book-accurate costumes, but there’s been very little in the way of pictures directly from the set showing how any of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s actors will look in live-action.

However, Sebastian Stan was recently snapped on location in Atlanta, which has always been regarded as one of Marvel Studios’ go-to cities for shooting in, and you can check out the photos below.

There isn’t much information to be gleaned from these set pics, with Bucky Barnes kitted out in casual gear as opposed to the shiny new duds that fans have been going wild over, which likely indicates that this scene will take place in one of the early episodes, before Bucky and Sam Wilson decide that they need their best superhero outfits to take down the threats that they’ll end up facing. He is, however, sporting his new haircut and is clean shaven, which looks a lot better than his long-haired look.

Plot details are still scarce, although we know that one of the major story arcs will be the government’s resistance to Sam taking on the mantle of Captain America after he inherited the shield from Steve Rogers. With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier now well into production though, more concrete news on how the narrative plays out will no doubt be made available over the coming weeks. Watch this space.