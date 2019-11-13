Home / tv

Fans Freaking Out Over Bucky’s New Look In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

By 1 hour ago
x

Well folks, it’s finally here. Disney Plus is available and for the low price of $6.99 a month, you can watch Marvel movies, Pixar animation, Star Wars and even every episode of The Simpsons (thanks 20th Century Fox).

But like every streaming service, it’s the original content that makes each of them stand out. For Disney Plus, The Mandalorian is obviously the most anticipated new thing, but the site also has numerous Marvel shows arriving next year. And to learn a little more about WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye, Disney Plus debuted Expanding the Universe, an exclusive new special revealing further plot details and concept art for all of these shows.

The first series in Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 lineup to arrive is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and the special revealed concept art for returning characters as well as some new faces.

For one, Emily VanCamp is back as Sharon Carter aka Agent 13. The last time we saw her, she was making out with Cap under a bridge. So much for that potential romance. At least she looks snazzy in her new getup. Although, the outfit reminds me of a line in the movie Spy where Melissa McCarthy’s character insults Rose Byrne by telling her she looks like a slutty dolphin trainer.

Wyatt Russell, meanwhile, plays someone named John Walker and he’s just basically wearing an older suit worn by Captain America. Interested to learn more about him, though.

But of course, the two titular characters are what everyone’s focused on. Sam Wilson aka the Falcon is donning a mostly red suit that resembles something Captain Marvel would wear, while Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier is undoubtedly getting the most attention for his new look.

He’s got a new suit (blue to Falcon’s red) and his bionic arm is now blue with a white star front and center. But like Thor before him, Barnes has elected to cut the metal band locks he’s been sporting since Captain America: The Winter Soldier in favor of a more modern look. Marvel is known for giving their superheroes makeovers, of course, and the fans appear to be fine with the style change, as evidenced below:

Fans Freaking Out Over Bucky's New Look In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier
1 of 5
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Tell us, what do you think of Bucky’s new look in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Sound off in the usual place down below and let us know.

Source: Comicbook.com

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...