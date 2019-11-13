Fans Freaking Out Over Bucky’s New Look In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Well folks, it’s finally here. Disney Plus is available and for the low price of $6.99 a month, you can watch Marvel movies, Pixar animation, Star Wars and even every episode of The Simpsons (thanks 20th Century Fox).

But like every streaming service, it’s the original content that makes each of them stand out. For Disney Plus, The Mandalorian is obviously the most anticipated new thing, but the site also has numerous Marvel shows arriving next year. And to learn a little more about WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye, Disney Plus debuted Expanding the Universe, an exclusive new special revealing further plot details and concept art for all of these shows.

The first series in Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 lineup to arrive is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and the special revealed concept art for returning characters as well as some new faces.

For one, Emily VanCamp is back as Sharon Carter aka Agent 13. The last time we saw her, she was making out with Cap under a bridge. So much for that potential romance. At least she looks snazzy in her new getup. Although, the outfit reminds me of a line in the movie Spy where Melissa McCarthy’s character insults Rose Byrne by telling her she looks like a slutty dolphin trainer.

Wyatt Russell, meanwhile, plays someone named John Walker and he’s just basically wearing an older suit worn by Captain America. Interested to learn more about him, though.

But of course, the two titular characters are what everyone’s focused on. Sam Wilson aka the Falcon is donning a mostly red suit that resembles something Captain Marvel would wear, while Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier is undoubtedly getting the most attention for his new look.

He’s got a new suit (blue to Falcon’s red) and his bionic arm is now blue with a white star front and center. But like Thor before him, Barnes has elected to cut the metal band locks he’s been sporting since Captain America: The Winter Soldier in favor of a more modern look. Marvel is known for giving their superheroes makeovers, of course, and the fans appear to be fine with the style change, as evidenced below:

The new design for Bucky in Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks Amazing #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/nmGopsIVDI — AvengerLars (@avengerlars) November 12, 2019

i am INCREDIBLY into bucky’s new costume cause it’s a. very good b. enough like a cap outfit that it reads as that c. looks like the original comic bucky also d. i think he’s hot — Liv (@kirbysepicfarm) November 12, 2019

So are we not going to talk about this parallel/nod to the original bucky costume?!?!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gnbtbmfDWx — jaylen 🌙 (@starryjaylen) November 12, 2019

the way bucky’s new arm has a white star instead of a red star to symbolize his freedom from hydra is so *chefs kiss* — Isaiah | reddie lovebot (@SPIDERSTAPE) November 12, 2019

Huh. These images from the new Disney marvel stuff kind of makes it look like Bucky is cap and not Sam. — nope. (@poppajoe78) November 12, 2019

falcon’s costume was FINE as is, how does bucky get more red white and blue than the ACTUAL CAPTAIN AMERICA get out of here — yams (@ririronhearts) November 12, 2019

bucky's costume has the blue point and the black sides like his cap outfit thats kinda cute. also sam's looks more like his classic costume than his cap one but i guess that makes sense for the time being — mur (@lesbianatasha) November 12, 2019

IM SO FREAKING EXCITED! This is great!!😆👏👏

I jst let out the loudest "HA!" and I think my inner Marvel Fan is trying to come out 😂 pic.twitter.com/rvApXQqa4p — Injured Ninjas FTW (@Coconut_Asian) November 12, 2019

