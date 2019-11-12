First Look At Sam’s New Suit In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

As the first show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to debut on Disney Plus, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a lot of eyes on it right now and understandably so. After all, the MCU is already the most successful franchise in the history of cinema and it’ll be fascinating to see if it can translate that success to the small screen in the coming years.

We’ve still got roughly a year to go before the aforementioned series arrives, of course, but following the recent D23 Expo, we’ve been learning more and more about it. Plot specifics are being kept under wraps, but we know that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will address the passing on of the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson and it seems that the hero will be getting a new suit.

At least, that’s what this concept art shows us, as down in the gallery below you can grab your first look at the new costume the Falcon will be sporting when we see him next. It’s not his Captain America suit, but he’ll apparently be getting that, too. This one, though, just seems to be an updated, more comic-accurate take on his Falcon gear, and we’re definitely digging it.

Circling back to those plot details, though, and it’s also been revealed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will find the U.S. Government unhappy with Rogers’ decision to pass the mantle onto Sam, and so they create their own legacy hero – John Walker AKA U.S. Agent, who’ll be played by Wyatt Russell.

He’ll join Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, along with several other characters from the Captain America trilogy. Emily VanCamp is back as Sharon Carter AKA Agent 13, for one, while Daniel Bruhl’s Zemo will also be showing up to cause trouble for our heroes. Throw in a possible cameo from Chris Evans as well, and it certainly sounds like there’s much to look forward to here. Hopefully, then, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will kick off this new age of Marvel TV in style when it hits Disney Plus in the fall of 2020.