A photo taken on the set of the upcoming Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier confirms that the series will begin quite soon after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

As first reported by Murphy’s Multiverse, the photo showcases adverts for the 2023 G20 summit in New York, an annual meeting for some of the world’s most elite and powerful people. The date makes it clear that the series will take place in a time period not too far out from the Avengers’ final showdown with Thanos in Endgame, where we last saw Steve Rogers give up the Captain America shield and retire to spend his final years at peace with Peggy Carter. Falcon and the Winter Soldier will deal with the aftermath of this surprising decision, as the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) attempt to figure out who should wield the shield in Rogers’ absence.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Photo Reveals When The Show Takes Place 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (typically just called the MCU) consists of 23 interconnected films so far, but there seems to be no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. Phase 4 is almost underway with the launch of Black Widow on May 1st, and with such a massive universe of interwoven stories to pull from, Marvel and Disney have extensive plans to expand their storytelling within the MCU to streaming-based shows on their new Disney+ platform.

It’ll all kick off this year with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, followed soon after by WandaVision where we might get our first glimpse of the MCU’s take on She-Hulk. As things extend into next year, we’ll be greeted with a slate of series focused around some of the most popular heroes and villains we’ve all come to love, such as Hawkeye and Loki.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier releases sometime in August.