Home / tv

Marvel Fans In Shock Over [SPOILERS] Getting Captain America’s Shield In MCU

By 11 hours ago
x

Earlier today, some shocking photos emerged from filming on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier that set the Marvel fandom alight. The pics brought us our first look at Wyatt Russell in his full gear as John Walker AKA U.S. Agent – complete with Captain America’s shield. And fans are going crazy over this betrayal of Steve Rogers’ wishes.

In the final scene of Avengers: Endgame, Old Man Cap handed his shield to Sam Wilson. However, in the Disney Plus show, it’s known that the U.S. government doesn’t support Rogers’ selection for his replacement and creates its own Cap stand-in in the form of Walker. Comics fans will know, though, that Walker will prove he’s nowhere close to being the Sentinel of Liberty Steve was.

With the shield symbolizing Rogers’ heroism, fans are losing it over the fact someone like Walker has it.

Easy now, Buck, put that down!

Look away, people…

I mean, we’re supposed to hate U.S. Agent, so I guess they’ve done a good job with that… Right?

New The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Photo Shows Off Captain America's Shield
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

This is probably sort of what they were going for, to be fair.

Others are calling for folks to calm down. Not to spoil it, but no doubt Walker will be defeated and Sam’s going to end up with the shield by the finale. It’s all going to work out, guys.

This quote has never been more accurate.

Of course, Daniel Bruhl will also star in Falcon, reprising his role as Zemo from Captain America: Civil War. It’s not yet known how he factors into the U.S. Agent plot, but knowing his expertise at setting up elaborate schemes, it seems likely that he’s pulling Walker’s strings, either with or without his consent. At least Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) have some back-up in the form of Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp).

The six-part The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the first of Marvel’s Disney Plus output, dropping sometime this fall.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...