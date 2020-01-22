Marvel Fans In Shock Over [SPOILERS] Getting Captain America’s Shield In MCU

Earlier today, some shocking photos emerged from filming on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier that set the Marvel fandom alight. The pics brought us our first look at Wyatt Russell in his full gear as John Walker AKA U.S. Agent – complete with Captain America’s shield. And fans are going crazy over this betrayal of Steve Rogers’ wishes.

In the final scene of Avengers: Endgame, Old Man Cap handed his shield to Sam Wilson. However, in the Disney Plus show, it’s known that the U.S. government doesn’t support Rogers’ selection for his replacement and creates its own Cap stand-in in the form of Walker. Comics fans will know, though, that Walker will prove he’s nowhere close to being the Sentinel of Liberty Steve was.

With the shield symbolizing Rogers’ heroism, fans are losing it over the fact someone like Walker has it.

I’m really gonna have to watch US agent pretend to be Captain America pic.twitter.com/SBRn1HXnKF — 𝙰𝚗𝚗 – 22 (@Soloarii) January 21, 2020

Easy now, Buck, put that down!

me seeing us agent with Sam's shield: pic.twitter.com/WDtlpOfETT — Haley (@mthoughtsrablog) January 21, 2020

Look away, people…

“government takes the shield from sam and makes us agent their captain america” pic.twitter.com/7QHh8CK4PD — ‏ً (@deviIrogers) January 21, 2020

I mean, we’re supposed to hate U.S. Agent, so I guess they’ve done a good job with that… Right?

I know US Agent is supposed to make me uncomfy so like… good job? https://t.co/QpcS0ghE5U — Gal Pal-patine (@kirbysepicfarm) January 21, 2020

This is probably sort of what they were going for, to be fair.

It’s US Agent and he looks like Disneyland Steve lmaooo https://t.co/hJdoftZszn — ally ✨✨ (@danvernite) January 21, 2020

Others are calling for folks to calm down. Not to spoil it, but no doubt Walker will be defeated and Sam’s going to end up with the shield by the finale. It’s all going to work out, guys.

it would be valid to be mad if they made US agent the permanent cap and a good guy but clearly he’s gonna be an antagonist so calm down i think pic.twitter.com/05BgZmkpEf — stop saying stuff that annoys you is alt-right (@rebeIpoe) January 21, 2020

This quote has never been more accurate.

Me @ US Agent during the whole ass show pic.twitter.com/iFhZfADLEh — 🎆New Year, Same Alec🎇 (@TheAlecThorn) January 21, 2020

Of course, Daniel Bruhl will also star in Falcon, reprising his role as Zemo from Captain America: Civil War. It’s not yet known how he factors into the U.S. Agent plot, but knowing his expertise at setting up elaborate schemes, it seems likely that he’s pulling Walker’s strings, either with or without his consent. At least Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) have some back-up in the form of Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp).

The six-part The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the first of Marvel’s Disney Plus output, dropping sometime this fall.