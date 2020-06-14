After a lengthy hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be hoping to get back in front of cameras sooner rather than later in order to get the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus exclusive across the finishing line. As of yet, the studio haven’t announced a delay, so the show is still scheduled to arrive in August, although there have been rumors that the production delay could see it split into two parts.

Whether it lands in a fully completed form or not, expectations are already sky-high for the limited series, which marks the debut for the MCU’s expansion onto the small screen. Even though we’re just a couple of months away from the intended release, plot specifics are still thin on the ground, although we know that the government’s refusal to accept Sam as Steve Rogers’ successor will factor heavily into the story given the set photos that reveal Wyatt Russell’s John Walker kitted out in his star-spangled finest.

This being Marvel, there’s little chance the story will be as straightforward as that, especially with master manipulator Zemo as the big bad. The masked villain is known as someone who fights with his smarts rather than his fists, so it seems reasonable to expect that he’ll have an army of goons in his employ for the two title characters to battle through, and now a couple of admittedly low-resolution set photos have surfaced from Murphy’s Multiverse that potentially reveal who one of these threats could be.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Photo Teases New Villains 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

These photos and the symbol on the back of the jacket have led to speculation that the gang in question could hail from Madripoor – a key X-Men location – in what would mark the fictional Southeast Asian island’s first appearance in the MCU. Not only that, but some have pointed out that the skull also resembles Wolverine villain Ogun, one of his deadliest foes.

Until we get further confirmation, we won’t know for sure, but it certainly appears as though the Falcon and the Winter Soldier will have the odds stacked against them as they embark on their globe-trotting adventure.