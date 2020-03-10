The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Videos Reveal New Female Villains

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still shooting in Atlanta, and these latest set videos – courtesy of Murphy’s Law Podcast – reveal that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes will square off against some fearsome female foes in the upcoming Disney Plus series.

The videos (one of which can be seen above, and the rest can be viewed here) showcase the filming of an action scene which takes place during the 2023 G20 Summit, where some kind of hostage situation is occurring. By putting these three videos together, we can start to see how the sequence develops.

First, Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent – the government’s officially appointed replacement for Steve Rogers as Captain America – arrives and is met by these four mysterious female villains. Sam and Bucky then appear to free the hostages before aiding John Walker with the femme fatales.

So, what do we know about this group of highly-trained hench(wo)men? Well, the most notable thing is that one of them has bright red hair. This helps a lot, as fans have already theorized that the leader of the group is Screaming Mimi AKA Songbird who joined the Grapplers in the comics, a four-strong team of former wrestlers who turned to a life of crime after they discovered they weren’t being paid equally to male wrestlers.

As we know, Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) will be the main villain of the TV series, so we can probably infer that the Grapplers – if that is indeed who we’re seeing in this footage – have been hired by him to kidnap the G20 leaders as part of his, no doubt overly complex, evil plan. Remember, we also have reason to believe a revived HYDRA will appear in the show. Maybe now led by Zemo himself. So, Sam and Bucky definitely have their work cut out for them.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the first of Disney Plus’ several Marvel shows to arrive, dropping on the streaming service this August.