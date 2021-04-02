The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Star Got Death Threats For Playing Captain America

In yet another example of how social media is slowly pushing the world to the brink of insanity, death threats have been aimed towards The Falcon and the Winter Solider star Wyatt Russell because Marvel Studios dared to have the audacity to cast him as Captain America in the hit Disney Plus show as part of a slow-burning storyline that’s more than likely going to culminate with Sam Wilson suiting up in his star-spangled finest.

This is the second time in three weeks that a certain subsection of Marvel Cinematic Universe ‘fans’ have taken issue with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, after cancel culture sharpened its pitchforks and pointed them in the direction of Tony Stark when it was revealed in the premiere that he didn’t pay the Avengers for saving the world.

Wyatt Russell, meanwhile, is not Chris Evans or Anthony Mackie and has been hired to play Captain America, which is apparently enough to wish death upon him. What makes it all the more galling is that the actor doesn’t even have a Twitter account, so the majority of threats have been aimed at a fan page being run by his supporters. Naturally, some of the more level-headed MCU enthusiasts have defended the 34 year-old, as you can see from the reactions below.

So let me get this straight: People are sending Wyatt Russell death threats and he has left social media because of the bullying people have done all because of a MADE UP CHARACTER that he is portraying?? WTF is wrong with people?!? — Mike Kalinowski (@MikeKalinowski) March 31, 2021

some of y’all are soooo mad that we’re defending wyatt russell from literal death threats and for what? if you wanna defend your fav from hate then fucking do it. nobodies stopping you. if i wanna defend wyatt that’s my prerogative. — lexi (@zemodance) April 1, 2021

john walker is a character who you might hate/don't like wyatt russell is an ACTOR/HUMAN with feelings so sending him death threats and hate is just wrong. also the hate towards john walker just proves how amazing wyatt is at acting. he deserves better — stella! simp for sharon carter (@mrximoffs) March 31, 2021

It’s not reported on, but MCU actors have always been sent ridiculous amounts of hate and death threats: Brie Larson

Hayley Atwell

Emily VanCamp

Robert Downey Jr.

Don Cheadle

Anthony Mackie And as of recently Wyatt Russell All for various, but equally stupid reasons — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) March 31, 2021

If you are sending death threats/hate to Wyatt Russell you do not deserve to watch tfatws — jade/‎✇ ◊ (@forrestmarvel) March 30, 2021

mcu stans are sending death threats to wyatt russell for playing a villain and that is exactly why i refuse to be associated with that fandom. they call us dc fans toxic and then pull shit like this. — josh ❓0❓❓ (@joshbattinson) March 31, 2021

When you see people who take on geek projects getting death threats. Makes ya understand why a lot of filmmakers and actors are like “oh I don’t want to do this movies” — Cameron Rice (@TheCameronRice) March 31, 2021

Currently crying bc ppl are giving Wyatt Russell death threats bc of the role he plays in the mcu 😞 — Kayla 🍓 (@c_kayyla) March 31, 2021

i literally cannot believe some people have been sending death threats to wyatt russell, what happened to separating the actor from the character? — diya / tfatws era (@thescqrletwitch) March 31, 2021

Okay so people are sending death threats to Wyatt Russell ??? What is wrong with people . If you don’t like the new captain America then hate on the character not the actor . It’s not the actors fault okay . Look I don’t like the new captain America , but I know the******* — 🧡Cel🧡rt pinned 📌 (@cel_stone) March 31, 2021

stop sending death threats to wyatt russell tf is wrong with y’all — raye (@STACKIESEB) April 1, 2021

Whoever is sending this dude death threats should fuck off, you can dislike the character but don’t hate the actor pic.twitter.com/Z3Jl2uqrBW — Luis 🐌 (@owlcitizenluis) March 30, 2021

The people sending death threats to Wyatt Russell just because they don’t like his version of the Captain America character don’t ever call yourself a marvel fan if you are going to send death threats to the actors that play the characters. — RyanJones (@RyanJonezy) April 1, 2021

As the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, he would have at least been well-briefed on the perils of fame by his A-list parents when he decided to enter the acting business, and Russell has admitted already that he’s fully aware that people aren’t going to take kindly to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s John Walker, even though that’s pretty much the point of the character. So at least he’s doing a good job in that regard.