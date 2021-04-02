Home / tv

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Star Got Death Threats For Playing Captain America

By 2 hours ago
x

In yet another example of how social media is slowly pushing the world to the brink of insanity, death threats have been aimed towards The Falcon and the Winter Solider star Wyatt Russell because Marvel Studios dared to have the audacity to cast him as Captain America in the hit Disney Plus show as part of a slow-burning storyline that’s more than likely going to culminate with Sam Wilson suiting up in his star-spangled finest.

This is the second time in three weeks that a certain subsection of Marvel Cinematic Universe ‘fans’ have taken issue with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, after cancel culture sharpened its pitchforks and pointed them in the direction of Tony Stark when it was revealed in the premiere that he didn’t pay the Avengers for saving the world.

Wyatt Russell, meanwhile, is not Chris Evans or Anthony Mackie and has been hired to play Captain America, which is apparently enough to wish death upon him. What makes it all the more galling is that the actor doesn’t even have a Twitter account, so the majority of threats have been aimed at a fan page being run by his supporters. Naturally, some of the more level-headed MCU enthusiasts have defended the 34 year-old, as you can see from the reactions below.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Poster Showcases New Captain America
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

As the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, he would have at least been well-briefed on the perils of fame by his A-list parents when he decided to enter the acting business, and Russell has admitted already that he’s fully aware that people aren’t going to take kindly to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s John Walker, even though that’s pretty much the point of the character. So at least he’s doing a good job in that regard.

Source: EpicStream

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...