The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Star Isn’t Impressed With His New Superhero Costume

The final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have ended up as the lowest-rated installment on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was a big deal for both its two title characters and the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large. Obviously, we’ve got a brand new Captain America on the scene, one that’s set to get their own solo movie for good measure, but there are also countless additional adventures that have been set up.

Having been revealed as the Power Broker to the surprise of nobody, Sharon Carer is now pardoned and reinstated, which has given her more influence and leverage than ever before. Bucky has finally managed to reconcile with his past, too, opening the door to a brand new chapter where he’s no longer haunted by his sins.

Then there’s the mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, who already looks to be in business with the incarcerated Baron Zemo, making it increasingly likely that the Thunderbolts are on their way to the MCU. Wyatt Russell’s John Walker could be a big part of that as well, having been disavowed as Captain America but rechristened as U.S. Agent. And while it means he’s set to stick around the franchise for a little bit longer, the actor admitted that he was less than impressed with his new duds.

“When I went to see the costume, I thought there’d be a lot to deal with. It was…it’s really the exact same costume but it’s just black and red. It provided a fun thing for me and Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] beyond what was on the page in that scene.”

You can understand his point when Sam Wilson gets a brand spanking new ensemble made by the good people of Wakanda, while Walker receives exactly the same costume he had before, albeit with a slight color change. The short-lived Captain America was almost too proud of his newfound status as a star-spangled symbol of hope, but he’s a lot less inclined to follow orders after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, especially as he’s moving firmly into antihero territory.