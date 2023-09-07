Famous ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ fan account closes down after 10 years

After 10 years, a famed Avatar: The Last Airbender fan account is shutting down. The site, known as Avatar News, is notable for having broken several key pieces of news related to the franchise.

The moderator behind the Avatar News account spread the update across the site’s social media. In a statement, the unidentified user thanked fans for following along with their account, and mused that it felt right to say goodbye. “And like the cycle of the seasons, the cycle of the Avatar began anew,” they signed off, referencing the spoken introduction to The Legend of Korra‘s pilot episode. They did not reveal the reason for the site’s shuttering.

After exactly ten years, it's time to say goodbye to Avatar News. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. pic.twitter.com/M3LQUEE16C — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) September 6, 2023

The account had had a large presence within the Avatar fandom. With nearly 200,000 followers, many die-hard fans received their daily dose of Avatar news from the account. Though the account’s claims have received scrutiny in the past, it also got several key pieces of information right, including the existence of Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance.

The move comes as something of a shock — the franchise has been expanding rapidly in recent years; Viacom has licensed video games, board games, and even an upcoming live-action series on Netflix. Rumors of a new animated show, chronicling the story of the Avatar after Korra, have been swirling for years, and three movies are slated for theaters (including one involving an older Team Avatar from Avatar: The Last Airbender).

With the closure of Avatar News, fans might be concerned about where to get their Avatar fix. But have no fear: We Got This Covered will certainly continue to cover every new development in the Avatar universe.