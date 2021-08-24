Fans Are Calling For New Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik To Be Fired For Previous Controversial Statements

Fans, medical professionals, and various advocates are all currently calling for Jeopardy! to fire their new temporary host Mayim Bialik. After Mike Richards officially stepped down following discrimination and harassment allegations resurfacing as well as comments made against women, Jewish people, and other marginalized groups on his podcast were shared online, Bialik was officially named the temporary host for the show.

Since then, fans have been pointing out that Bialik might not be appropriate as host for the show due to bad comments she has made herself in the past. Accusations ranging from her being anti-vax and supporting dangerous parenting practices to her Zionist views have been flying around online with more evidence against her being a good host for the show being shared every minute.

I will never forget or forgive Mayim Bialik’s disgusting slut-shaming victim-blaming garbage NYT editorial in the wake of the Weinstein revelations. Truly awful. pic.twitter.com/NV9dXwAsEh — Summer Anne Burton (@summeranne) August 11, 2021

One of the major issues is a previously written New York Times editorial where she has been previously accused of victim-blaming assault victims. In the article, she commented, “I still make choices every day as a 41-year-old actress that I think of as self-protecting and wise. I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations … I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy.”

Despite also claiming that, “Nothing—absolutely nothing—excuses men for assaulting or abusing women,” write Ann Burton pointed out how Bialik cast Dustin Hoffman in her directorial debut after eight women had alleged he sexually assaulted them. “It will be his “comeback” movie since the allegations came out,” she said. “They’ve been filming this summer.”

to be honest, primetime #JEOPARDY host Mayim Bialik is more scandalous



she is an anti-vaxxer who pushes some fake "brain" product on TV commercials — insanity — The Goof™ (@MetsFanInPhilly) August 20, 2021

Another issue fans have been discussing is her possible views on vaccinations. In her book Beyond the Sling, she discussed how she didn’t vaccinate her children.

“We made an informed decision not to vaccinate our children. This is a very personal decision that should be made only after sufficient research, which today is within reach of every parent who seeks to learn about their child’s health regardless of their medical knowledge or educational status.” Mayim Bialik – Beyond the Sling: A Real-Life Guide to Raising Confident, Loving Children the Attachment Parenting Way

Despite previous statements on Twitter and a spokesperson for Bialik confirming she is fully vaccinated for COVID-19, other medical professionals are still unhappy with her being chosen as host. Surgical oncologist David Gorski commented on the situation on Twitter. “Aside from her spreading antivax misinformation years ago (something she still does even as she denies being antivax), not she’s using her PhD to sell snake oil in the form of a dubious “brain health” supplement. Not a good look for @Jeopardy!”

Disability advocate Ashe Grey also added, “The fact that she let them get a flu shot and the COVID vaccine does not change that she has very problematic views on vaccines generally, that she won’t walk back. She’s being vague AF for a reason.” Others have also pointed out that she has previously made comments suggesting suggest children shouldn’t be given basic medications like antibiotics or Tylenol.

“Between our two boys, ages six and three-and-a-half, we have dealt with just about every ailment, sickness and flu out there. However, neither of our sons has ever been on antibiotics, nor do we give them Tylenol, Motrin, antihistamines or cough syrup. I’ve learned from talking to other moms that almost everything you have right now in your home and your heart is enough to deal with most everything. I’m not arguing to be negligent” E Online

And while we're at it, keep in mind that Mayim Bialik, though vaccinated, spreads vaccine doubt and hawks brain quackery. She is no representative for a show about facts and authority. Replace the executive producer. Fire the executives over him. And give @levarburton the gig. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) August 20, 2021

Despite what people may think about if Bialik is anti-vax or not, this isn’t the first time she has directly discredited health officials before. In her book, she also highly advocated for co-sleeping with babies despite child health specialists and groups showing how it is a dangerous practice.

“Factors associated with unsafe sleeping environments include infants sharing a sleeping surface with an adult… When infants sleep on surfaces that are not designed for them, such as adult beds … they are more likely to become trapped and suffocate.” The Public Health Agency Of Canada – Preventing Sudden Infant Deaths in Canada

The U.S. The American Academy of Pediatrics has gone so far as to say the practice, “should be avoided at all times,” citing seven separate studies that lead to that conclusion. Despite this, Bialik has still defended co-sleeping.

New Jeopardy host Mayim Bialik has some interesting views on Israel-Palestine, including denial that there is an occupation at all. From 2017 👇https://t.co/lXu7kHTDNv — ishmael (@iD4RO) August 24, 2021

Another of the issues presented is that Bialik is a self-identified Zionist which is being taken negatively by many after both The United Nations and Human Rights Watch have reported that the Israeli government is committing war crimes against Palestinians. Jeopardy! fans have also pointed out that she has also previously donated funds to buy bulletproof vests for the Isreal Defense Forces.

No matter what your views are on Bialik, it seems that she will remain mired in controversy if she is brought on as a permanent host. While many have pointed out how LeVar Burton would be the perfect host for Jeopardy!, he still has yet to be confirmed for the role — at this point, the wholesome and marvelous actor may be an even better choice than ever before.

There is no word at this time is Mayim Bialik will also step down as a host for Jeopardy!.