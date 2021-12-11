Fans are going wild for first look at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Even though Thor: Love and Thunder boasts one of the most stacked casts we’ve ever seen gathered together for a standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, most of the focus has fallen on the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.
That’s completely understandable when the actress is returning to the fold for the first time since The Dark World gained a reputation as one of the franchise’s weakest installments almost a decade ago, which saw Portman effectively announce her retirement from the MCU.
Taika Waititi’s script has to be a doozy if she’s reneging on her previous statement, especially when the internet went into meltdown at the set photos that revealed Portman had gotten almost scarily buff for the role. A promotional poster for Love and Thunder was spotted earlier today, and Jane’s Thor instantly became the hottest topic of conversation.
It’s impressive to emerge as the most talked-about member of an ensemble that features Hemsworth, Waititi, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Melissa McCarthy and plenty more besides, proving once and for all that when it comes to Jane Foster and Thor: Love and Thunder, absence has definitely made the heart grow fonder.