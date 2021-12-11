Fans are going wild for first look at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Even though Thor: Love and Thunder boasts one of the most stacked casts we’ve ever seen gathered together for a standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, most of the focus has fallen on the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

That’s completely understandable when the actress is returning to the fold for the first time since The Dark World gained a reputation as one of the franchise’s weakest installments almost a decade ago, which saw Portman effectively announce her retirement from the MCU.

Taika Waititi’s script has to be a doozy if she’s reneging on her previous statement, especially when the internet went into meltdown at the set photos that revealed Portman had gotten almost scarily buff for the role. A promotional poster for Love and Thunder was spotted earlier today, and Jane’s Thor instantly became the hottest topic of conversation.

Thor-lord of thunder with long brown hair

Oh my my🤩🤩

Already excited 😍😍

And jane foster is back too😀😀#ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/SknH0Menmw — Shreya Bansal (@Bansalshreya04) December 11, 2021

It looks like Jane is holding a Mjolnir that’s broken 👀 #thorloveandthunder pic.twitter.com/rGzvzV2QNh — JustAPositiveGuy (@JustAPositiveG1) December 11, 2021

@TheMtVernonKid @blugoblin01 @weeklycut Hi Guys, what do you think of this Marvellous promotional poster for @MarvelStudios’s #thorloveandthunder? I love the look of it especially that we are finally seeing toothgrinder, Toothgnasher, Thunderstrike and Lady Thor (Jane Foster)😁 https://t.co/uoRRu67ehc — Scott Taylor (@ScottTa42839958) December 11, 2021

Taika gave Korg a fucking mustache? God damn the man can’t a fucking thing seriously.

But Jane looks like a badass, let’s hope he gave her story what it deserves. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/CkLCspr5H0 — Logan (@logan_swish) December 11, 2021

First #ThorLoveAndThunder poster has surfaced featuring new costumes for Thor and Jane Foster! pic.twitter.com/Aupc7UMgnH — The Drive-In Podcast 🎬 (@thedriveinpod) December 11, 2021

Ayo is this real because this Poster looks Fire as Fuck look at my boy Thor new suit is awesome and Jane as Mighty Thor looks amazing then Korg and Valkyrie and Gorr The God Butcher this Poster looks Absolutely Beautiful #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/lcquKizB4T — Jay The Hawkmaestro🏹 (@Hawkmaestro21) December 11, 2021

I ALREADY LOVE JANE FOSTER'S MIGHTY THOR 😍 I can't wait to see how badass she is!! 😍😍😍#ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/xELE0cmV4r — Nero (@MSpector_JM) December 11, 2021

Although we know that it is not official, the art is quite good and interesting, especially seeing Jane Foster in her role as The Goddess Of Thunder #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/7QiiTAWi7e — El Rincon Destructor Oficial ® (@Rincon_Destru) December 11, 2021

It’s impressive to emerge as the most talked-about member of an ensemble that features Hemsworth, Waititi, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Melissa McCarthy and plenty more besides, proving once and for all that when it comes to Jane Foster and Thor: Love and Thunder, absence has definitely made the heart grow fonder.