A cursory glance at Twitter may lead you to believe that the fans are directly responsible for Kevin Feige confirming that when Daredevil returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe he’ll be played by Charlie Cox. As much as the campaigners are taking at least some of the credit, you’d have to say this is a boardroom call above all else.

Now that we know for sure one of Netflix’s street-level superheroes is on the way back to the MCU, it was inevitable that the attention would immediately turn to the rest of the roster. Jon Bernthal is no stranger to discussing the Punisher, revealing as recently as last week that he’d only return if it was done right, but as you can see from the reactions below, people just want him back.

now do it again but the punisher pic.twitter.com/K5eKmMMGaz — SSMM || Roma (@bananaroast) December 6, 2021

Now bring back The Punisher — Adrian Vercetti (@Adrian_McFly) December 6, 2021

Can Jon Bernthal still be the punisher as well 🙏🏼 https://t.co/bSFC5FEngV — James (@seeuspacesoyboy) December 6, 2021

WTTTTFFFFF THE PUNISHER NEXT PPLLSSS https://t.co/HQslsm6aH5 — Abdullah (@aboody5100) December 6, 2021

Bring Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones back next https://t.co/n4yq5QR8UO — Annabel (@DracarysWonder) December 6, 2021

if jon bernthal could come back as the punisher too i’d be so happy — 🍑💖Assitude💖🍑 (@esidisibooks) December 6, 2021

We can expect Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones to gather plenty of support among the online community, and probably Mike Colter’s Luke Cage as well, but hell would have to freeze over for Twitter to throw the full weight of its support behind Finn Jones’ Danny Rand, the black sheep of the Defenders.

Either way, the Cox comeback is fantastic news we’ve all been waiting for, and it’ll be very curious to see what fate befalls the Punisher and the remainder of the New York City vigilantes.