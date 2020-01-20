Disney Plus Subscribers Flooding Twitter To Request Classic Shows

Unless you are staunchly against the rise of streaming services over the past few years, there’s a lot to like when it comes to Disney Plus. Sure, the platform’s original films haven’t exactly blown anyone away, but shows like The Mandalorian and The World According to Jeff Goldblum have resonated with the company’s core fanbase.

While Disney’s plans for original programming are rolling out at a bit of a slow pace, the service has attempted to keep subscribers placated with access to a plethora of classic shows, such as The Simpsons, Ducktales, Doug, Gargoyles, and plenty more. Still, seeing as how Disney has a lot of programming under its domain, some fans are a little upset that their favorite shows from yesteryear have yet to be made available for streaming. And as ComicBook.com reports, disgruntled customers are taking to social media platforms to voice their concerns, and we’ve compiled a few of our favorite tweets down below.

Hey @disneyplus when can I get this show on your service #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/7ALsVKl0Ls — Antonio (@NotElderGooseIV) January 15, 2020

Why y’all sleeping on this put it on #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/2IKlVTQXZZ — 𝖑𝖎𝖙𝖙𝖑𝖊 𝖒𝖔𝖚𝖘𝖊 (@famehookerr) January 19, 2020

$500 Baby Yoda Toy Now Has A 14-Month Waitlist 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

#DisneyPlus

So Can Y’all Put “Dave the Barbarian” On Disney Plus Please!! pic.twitter.com/mzp8Nc8jU1 — Szuto (@szutorapz) January 19, 2020

#DisneyPlus put dog with a blog on there fr pic.twitter.com/Or7N2I5ZOa — raider (@raiderbhop) January 19, 2020

There is an atrocity. I have discovered that House of Mouse is not on #DisneyPlus and I am the big upset™️ pic.twitter.com/Hxl07BSrAJ — SioraiDragon (@SioraiDragon) January 18, 2020

Disappointed that the Aladdin TV series isn’t on #DisneyPlus lots of instances of size growth, shrinkage and body transformations to scar a new generation of little ones. pic.twitter.com/07Ukol3Zb9 — Arthur Grew Some (@GiantessKnight) January 13, 2020

As a day one adopter myself, I can’t help but feel that Disney has dropped the ball when it comes to adding classic content onto the platform. Sure, it makes sense that they wouldn’t have every show available at launch, but there hasn’t been much in the way of a concrete timeline or plan for rolling out oft-requested series. Thankfully, it looks like some of the best shows from the ’90s and early 2000s are on their way, but I’m still holding out for Fillmore, an animated series that was heavily inspired by (and paid homage to) some of the best crime movies and police procedurals of our time.

We’re curious though: what are your thoughts on Disney Plus? Are you happy with the service, or are some of your favorite shows still missing? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.