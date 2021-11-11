Fans Furious At Cut “Supercorp” Kiss In Supergirl

It’s basically impossible to be a Supergirl fan at this point and not know about the ship known as “SuperCorp.” Things like SUPERGIRL IS GAY have trended multiple times across social media as viewers of the show cried out to have Lena Luthor and Supergirl be in a canonical lesbian relationship.

While the Supergirl finale aired a few days back, fans are now learning that the two characters kissing may have originally not only been a part of a script but was even potentially filmed before being cut from the film after a series of leaks online.

The potentially leaked script describes the moment of the kiss as follows:

“A crackling moment between them. Then… Kara kisses Lena with a fierce, longing passion. Lena kisses her back. The walls they’ve had up for so long finally breaking down… to what they’ve always wanted the most.”

As fans have been crying out for this to happen for so long, many fans were absolutely devastated that the scene was cut.

SUPERCORP KISSED gonna hit 40k and nobody even planned this. imagine if the show had worked with us instead of against us pic.twitter.com/y8OEYCcBHP — 🍁 Sam 💙💚 (@LenaLuthorLover) November 11, 2021

KARA AND LENA WERE LITERALLY WALKING TOGETHER IN THIS SHOT TELL ME WHY THIS ENDING WASN’T IN THE FINALE OH I’LL TELL YOU WHY SUPERCORP KISSED AFTER KARA TOOK OFF HER GLASSES SHE LOOKED AT LENA AND FOLLOWED HER WE GOT OUT ENDGAME BUT THEY CUT IT ARE YOU SERIOUS #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/XnwDSQVwiQ — nyxly rickey kitty 🏳️‍🌈🐱 (@rickeyyyweep) November 11, 2021

However, some people were so incredibly happy the moment happened at all that they decided it was canon anyways and were celebrating.

All I'm going to say is SUPERCORP IS OURS NOW we can create thousands of stories about how they ended, because in canon they are sharing the same lifetime;) And for being mad at the fandom well… The more pissed you get the more fun we have.

So now it looks like not only is Superman now bisexual but Supergirl could have flown under the rainbow even more than we ever could have imagined. Are you happy or sad that the scene was seemingly cut from the show? Sound off in the comments!