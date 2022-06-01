Fans get their hopes up after Shawn Levy says he wants Ryan Reynolds in ‘Stranger Things 5’

Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds obviously get on like a house on fire, and it’s ironically fitting that the latter’s online arch-nemesis Hugh Jackman was the one who initially brought them together, after waxing lyrical about the pair of them to each other, which ultimately sent them into one another’s orbit.

Having already collaborated on box office smash hit Free Guy and one of Netflix’s biggest movies ever in Free Guy, the next port of call is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3. However, as you’ve no doubt noticed, Levy is currently occupied with a little project called Stranger Things, with the second volume of season 4 dropping on July 1.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker admitted that he “wants to see a Ryan Reynolds cameo in anything”, before telling his regular cohort to “get ready for season 5”. While there’s definitely a tongue-in-cheek element to his comments, fans are now demanding the hugely popular actor and producer shows up in Hawkins at some point across the final run of episodes.

Please 🙏🏼 if we actually get a @VancityReynolds cameo in #StrangerThings Season 5 I will freak out lol tbh I hope he gets more than a cameo, give him a recurring role in the final season!! https://t.co/p5sh6709j3 — Chadwick (@Wick014) June 1, 2022

RYAN REYNOLDS IN STRANGER THINGS 5? YES PLEASE — emma (taylors version) (@shookswiftie) June 1, 2022

It would Would be Fucking incredible, if Ryan Reynolds made a cameo in stranger things season 5 😍😍 — Robert Van Bronckhorst 🇳🇱 👌 (@RangersRobbie83) June 1, 2022

@RyanReynolds Please be in season 5 of Stranger Things for me and @ShawnLevyDirect. — Eric (@MetaNemesis) June 1, 2022

Of course, Stranger Things 5 is a long way away from coming to our screens, so we’ve got a while to go before we find out whether or not Levy has roped in his close friend for a surprise appearance. Reynolds might be a a little too distracting to see in Hawkins alongside the core crew given his voluminous levels of fame and instantly-recognizable screen persona, but that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t love to see it happen.