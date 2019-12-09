Arrow Fans Freaking Out Over [SPOILERS] Death In Crisis On Infinite Earths

Everyone involved in the Arrowverse has kept stressing that we weren’t ready for “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” and they were right. It turned out that the destruction of Argo City was a low-key warm up to the scale of death and devastation it had waiting for us, and even though billions of lives were lost as Earth-38 was obliterated by the wave of antimatter, it’s one death in particular that has fans in uproar.

Although it was pretty much a given that Oliver was going to die at some point, to have him do so at the end of the crossover’s first hour truly hammered home the stakes at play. Viewers were predictably devastated, and took to social media to express the intensity of their reactions.

FUCK EVERYONE FUCK E V E R Y O N E #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/cWIkwdO5aq — mili (@fsmoakbett) December 9, 2019

Me after watching Oliver Queen die on #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths:pic.twitter.com/tnQH2a5U21 — Emma Berri (@RealEmmaB) December 9, 2019

HOW ARE YOU GOING TO KILL OFF OLIVER QUEEN IN PART 1 OF #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/Nga6x1QmRs — Ryan (@RyanJohn___) December 9, 2019

The pure emotion of Oliver’s final scene got under many people’s skin, as he used his dying moments to say goodbye, tell his friends to carry on the fight without him, and be remembered by his family.

“mia, don’t forget to find your mother, find william, tell them how much i love them. i love you mia….you keep me in your heart ok?” FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK IM SOBBING FUCK #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/B4LwNj9kzS — jess✨oliver is meditating (@smoakinqtech) December 9, 2019

“Barry, you my friend, are the very best of us” ok satan i did not need to cry today #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/3ehYdkRQKg — ‘tis a meme (@grumpycrows) December 9, 2019

Aye man…. Barry’s face when he realized Oliver was actually gone….. my sorrow cannot be contained #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/WyTOIL83Jr — #CrisisOnInfinteEarths is TODAY (@BlackKidFlash) December 9, 2019

Some people chose to focus on Oliver’s dramatic last stand, alone, unarmed, and fearlessly facing down an army of demonic shadows with nothing but fists and a grim determination to do what has always been his mission: to do all he’s able to do to save as many people as he can.

This was easily one of the most heartbreaking Arrow moments ever #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #Arrow pic.twitter.com/MUoIRdocPk — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) December 9, 2019

don't you even dare to say that oliver queen isn't a hero because i won't believe you #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/O2R483oqjr — sof (@fraysaltzman) December 9, 2019

#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths Oliver was ready to fight an army of shadow demons alone with his bare hands defending Kara's earth. OLIVER QUEEN IS THE GREATEST HERO OF THEM ALL AND I'LL FIGHT ANYONE THAT SAYS OTHERWISE — On Dec 8th we're evacuating the planet (@KillerQueen_82) December 9, 2019

THE WAY HE STAYED BEHIND AND RAN IN KNOWING HE WOULD DIE I CANT FUCKING BREATHE 😭😭😭 THE WORLD DOESNT DESERVE OLIVER QUEEN !!! #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/sVYUaItCh3 — 𝚗𝚊𝚍𝚒𝚊 | oliver queen is dead (@smoaktxxch) December 9, 2019

Oliver shot the Monitor so he could keep fighting. Last man standing. Out of arrows, no superpowers and runs full tilt at a mass of Harry Potter reject Dementors. THAT'S THE FRACKING KING OF THE ARROWVERSE. BEND. THE. KNEE. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #IWillLoveOliverQueen #Forever — Jen 💍🤰👶 (@jbuffyangel) December 9, 2019

Also observed were the parallels between Oliver’s death and that of Tony Stark at the climax of Avengers: Endgame, specifically the hero who launched an ever-growing shared universe dying to save billions of lives, both of whom began as an entitled playboy and grew into a hero ready to make the ultimate sacrifice.

2019 has not been kind to our shared universe starting heroes.

First Tony in Endgame now Oliver on #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths

Thanks for your efforts Robert and Stephen. pic.twitter.com/9Z8za1vI0R — Black Vince McMahon (@BlackVKM) December 9, 2019

We lost Ironman & Green Arrow in 2019 tough #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/vfmuGlI3M9 — Mr. IC (@CambleIsaiah) December 9, 2019

Some are skeptical that Oliver is truly gone, and although comic books are notorious for their afterlife’s apparent revolving door policy, the TV shows have, with only occasional exception, been consistent in that once a character is dead they stay that way. To resurrect Oliver now would cheapen his sacrifice and rob the episode of its poignancy, likely leaving many people angry at their emotions being toyed with and the disregard for character it would display.

In any case, it’s a certainty that this won’t be the only time the crossover will have a nasty surprise in store for us and as “Crisis on Infinite Earths” continues, we have to wonder just how safe anyone truly is.