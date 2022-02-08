Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson fans are hoping a recent remark he made on Twitter might be referring to perhaps a new Black Adam trailer dropping during the Super Bowl.

The pro-wrestler-turned-movie-star is slated to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams of appearing at this weekend’s Super Bowl LVI, tweeting his excitement about the milestone.

“After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field has FINALLY….come true,” Johnson said. He then called the event “historic” and his “honor,” but most notably, “ELECTRIFYING.”

Given the fact that we’ve already seen the Black Adam character, as portrayed by Johnson, wielding electricity in the first teaser trailer for the film back in October 2021, many fans took that last descriptor as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the DC antihero.

“Oh yeah, definitely getting the first Black Adam trailer this Sunday,” one Twitter user said.

Another fan simply repeated the supercharged adjective alongside a GIF showing off Black Adam’s electrical abilities from that initial teaser.

Not everyone was convinced The Rock’s tease was indicative of a new Black Adam trailer, considering the highly anticipated The Batman is probably something Warner Bros. and DC want to hype up just a few weeks ahead of that film’s release.

But one fan split the difference between having sky-high expectations versus a rock-bottom outlook, opting for a happy medium of a prediction that we will get a TV spot of Black Adam during the big game, but a full-blown trailer will drop on the following day.

While we can’t say for certain that we’ll receive a Black Adam trailer on Super Bowl Sunday, we do know that we’ll be getting a long-awaited first look at The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power.