Fans Are Loving Vision’s Comic Book Costume In WandaVision Trailer

Marvel Studios have always struck the delicate balance between fashion and function when it comes to kitting out their roster of marquee names. The costumes seen on the big screen are almost all very clearly inspired by their comic book counterparts, but given a more realistic spin so they don’t look out of place or ridiculous in live-action.

The first images from WandaVision that arrived several months ago featured a shot of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff kitted out in a cheap looking outfit deliberately reminiscent of her classic comic book duds, in both a knowing wink to the character’s history and a hint that the show wouldn’t shy away from heading in some strange directions.

As you surely saw, the first trailer arrived yesterday and it looks about as trippy as you’d expect from a superhero series dealing with alternate realities. Based on that footage alone, WandaVision is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before. Not wanting to be left out, Paul Bettany’s Vision also got to sport his signature look from the printed page and fans seem to be loving the classic costume, as you can see below.

vision comic suit makes me happy pic.twitter.com/9slcwCeDDn — Max Bolen (@nelobxam) September 21, 2020

Wanda and Vision in their comics costumes you LOVE to see it!! That Vision costume is actually so cool pic.twitter.com/QCYG02lG3D — James (@arc_blog) September 21, 2020

oomfs don't know what comic vision looks like and it shows pic.twitter.com/1RuMQKOy0q — young douglas' whore (@fluffyfitz) September 21, 2020

Classical costume vision and scarlet witch ❤️ #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/mLdbZMmoQn — Josh ᱬ (@scarletwandavis) September 21, 2020

COMIC VISION COMIC VISION COMIC VISION COMIC VISION COMIC VISION pic.twitter.com/M4A1LfA9Mj — Alex Castillo (@yung_coconutt) September 21, 2020

Marvel Follows Up WandaVision Trailer With New Images 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I know it’s supposed to be a joke or mocks the comics or whatever but we thought wanda’s suit looked cheap and then there’s vision… pic.twitter.com/cyxd96nMzO — ma’ 🥀 (@mahvericks) September 21, 2020

I absolutely love that Vision is rocking the old costume in the trailer for WandaVision pic.twitter.com/nZ5ZDQ2Fz8 — Max O'Neill (@MaxONeill16) September 21, 2020

why is everyone saying this show looks bad when the only screencap they use is vision’s homemade halloween costume 😭 #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/EBxdBR0Mhv — cameron ✿ tdatt spoilers (@mcumaximoff_) September 21, 2020

THIS CHEAP VISION IS SENDING ME INTO ORBIT #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/T5iqdCYPa0 — ken (@wandaslizzie) September 21, 2020

I fucking lost it here. I love Paul Bettany’s Vision so much. I need this now! pic.twitter.com/TAi8YOppJW — Jon 🌙 (@blvze97) September 21, 2020

Even with the arrival of the debut promo, trying to figure out exactly what’s going on in WandaVision is next to impossible. Bettany already admitted that the show is bonkers, and it looks like he may have been underselling it when so much happens in the trailer in the space of less than two minutes that trying to decipher where the story’s heading across multiple episodes is only going to make your head hurt in the long run. Suffice it to say, though, we can’t wait for it to debut.