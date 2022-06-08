Fans question why Obi-Wan didn’t know Anakin was Darth Vader

With the fourth installment of Obi-Wan Kenobi landing on Disney Plus earlier this morning, fans are finally starting to see the bigger picture as the series comes to an uncertain conclusion. Two more episodes separate Obi-Wan from his mysterious fate, one that puts the hero squarely between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Yet, Star Wars aficionados have raised an important question regarding the show’s larger canon; Why didn’t Obi-Wan know Anakin was Darth Vader?

After all, this should come as no surprise to the wayward Jedi. At the end of Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan clearly sees Anakin become the apprentice of Darth Sidious (Emperor Palpatine), and unless he’s horrible at connecting context clues, he even hears Sidious refer to Anakin as “…Lord Vader…“

If that wasn’t enough for Old Obi, Yoda goes as far as to tell him that Anakin has been consumed by the Darth Vader persona — obviously, something isn’t adding up. So what’s the deal? Well, the common denominator seems to be the show-runners, writers, and producers at Disney Plus who, over the course of the series, have shown little regard for established Star Wars lore.

Without spoiling events of the show, Obi-Wan Kenobi has systemically altered the disposition of its titular hero, changed the well-known fates of a character or two, and retconned perhaps the single most important piece of Star Wars — the relationships.

So, why didn’t Obi-Wan know Anakin was Darth Vader? Because, so far, it’s been convenient for the plot. This one lapse in Old Ben’s memory has been the crumbling pillar upon which this entire series rests.

If that sounds a bit harsh, you’re not alone. Yet, Star Wars has always been about hope. So here’s hoping Obi-Wan Kenobi can turn the ship around. With just two episodes left, it’s going to take one heck of a Force push to get this show to the end.