Fans rejoice as a familiar face finally returns in the closing seconds of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

This article contains spoilers for the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now over, having delivered on its promise of reuniting prequel trilogy stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, showed some iconic characters at different stages in their lives, and offered neat insight into what life was like at the height of Imperial rule. Sure, it wasn’t perfect and there are a bunch of very justifiable criticisms, but it was by no means a disaster.

Even better, just before the credits rolled we were reintroduced to a character who’s been absent from Star Wars for 23 long years (okay fine with some minor caveats), and whose return has been teased ever since the finale of Revenge of the Sith. Just as Obi-Wan is about to head to Tatooine, Yoda tells him that “an old friend has learned the path to immortality”. This is The Phantom Menace‘s Qui-Gon Jinn, as played by Liam Neeson.

Yoda promises to teach Obi-Wan “how to commune with him”, though in the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi we saw that the lesson hadn’t stuck. Throughout the show, Ben has referenced his former Master when he’s at a low point and struggled to perceive his presence, though it seems the key to success was simply getting his Jedi mojo back.

As he heads to his new home, he finally sees Qui-Gon’s ghost, who archly says “well, took you long enough…”. Suffice to say, fans are loving it.

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT THIS RIGHT HERE THAT’S MY MAN QUI-GON pic.twitter.com/y4OapgrV3G — lu🥀 KENNEDY DAY (@hanleiarey) June 22, 2022

Qui-Gon: You took your time🥱 pic.twitter.com/yHQOVkX4EB — Charlie🐅 (@OldMasterMaul) June 22, 2022

Others find Qui-Gon’s first line in 23 years pretty damn funny:

THE FACT THAT THESE ARE QUI-GON’S FIRST WORDS AFTER ALL THIS TIME LMFAOOOO #starwars #quigon #kenobi pic.twitter.com/K8VpXtBqPn — Em ✨ Kenobi spoilers (@padmedarksaber) June 22, 2022

Qui-Gon Jinn waiting years for Obi-Wan to see him just so he could dunk on his padawan pic.twitter.com/kPW0Dls8q4 — haw yee (@Smoked2Much) June 22, 2022

qui-gon really showed up and said “it was about time” 😭 pic.twitter.com/rYQEBTt6GT — sabine ♡ KENOBI SPOILERS (@hunterbadbatch) June 22, 2022

Others believe this may be a teaser for Obi-Wan Kenobi season two:

IF we are getting #ObiWan season 2, I hope it's random adventures to help people around the areas & Obi-Wan training with force ghost Qui-Gon. I wonder if they could afford Ewan McGregor AND Liam Nissan for a whole season lol. Who am I kidding?? Of course they can, it's disney😅 — Batman🚀 (@Batmanbeyondhoe) June 22, 2022

Also, I could totally go for a short, less action packed season 2 with force ghost Qui-Gon helping guide Obi-Wan to learn the path to immorality, kind of like how Qui-Gon did with Yoda in Clone Wars — ky 🇦🇲🇦🇲 (@pocketfullakyle) June 22, 2022

I will never get over how amazing Liam Neeson is as Qui-Gon. #Kenobi needs a season 2 I wanna see that force ghost training pic.twitter.com/9OhdpEdhdR — Jay🇯🇲 (@JLWindup) June 22, 2022

Star Wars has long been cagey about what a Force Ghost can actually do, so if we do ever get a second season of this show, it’d be interesting to see if Qui-Gon sticks around to explain what being an apparition entails. It’s also notable that it’s apparently taken years for Obi-Wan to be able to perceive Force Ghosts, though Luke manages it without even trying (while freezing to death).

Whether we really need a second season is up in the air, but at least the door is now open for an ongoing plot featuring a fan favorite character.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to stream in full on Disney Plus.