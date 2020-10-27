Assassin’s Creed Fans Are Super Excited For Netflix’s New Series

In what’s surely going to win the non-existent prize for today’s most unexpected announcement in the world of television, Netflix’s newly-official Assassin’s Creed series is already proving to be a hot topic on social media.

As confirmed by the streaming platform earlier today, this adaptation, unlike 20th Century Fox’s universally panned film, is being developed in direct collaboration with creator Ubisoft, with head of the company’s film & TV division, Jason Altman, on board to serve as executive producer alongside Danielle Kreinik. Unfortunately, as far as official details go, that’s all we know so far, so audiences hoping to learn specifics with regard to setting, characters and cast members will no doubt be required to exercise patience for the time being, especially as the production has yet to even secure a showrunner.

Despite the lack of information, however, fans have already flocked online to share their raw reactions to the reveal, which, so far, at least, appear outwardly positive. Check out just a sample for yourself below:

Oh Hell Yes to Assassin's Creed on Netflix ❤❤❤❤ — Donny D (@DonnyD47129674) October 27, 2020

Netflix is developing a live-action Assassin’s Creed series.

I LIKE IT. https://t.co/QcLF9P30r1 pic.twitter.com/k21nJYiy0D — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) October 27, 2020

An Assassin's Creed Netflix series was not on my 2020 bingo card, I must admit https://t.co/BnPtmMS77l — Swindy (@Swindyyyy) October 27, 2020

Assassins Creed Live action series is being developed by Netflix. 🤑I'm so happy this game is getting the recognition it deserves finally. — Blakwoodz 🎃👻 (@Blakwoodz) October 27, 2020

AN ASSASSIN'S CREED SERIES IS COMING TO NETFLIX MAMA! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/7daeByf1ij — Malek | مالك 🍎🇱🇧 (@malekawt) October 27, 2020

About time someone realized that Assassin’s Creed would best work as a live action series instead of a movie. https://t.co/aQIkloZ5lc — Sean James (@SeanJ8) October 27, 2020

After what they've done with The Witcher, I am 10,000% here for this. The universe of Assassin's Creed is ideal for premium TV. https://t.co/WDpj0bbPTf — Will 'MisterWoodhouse' Kavanagh (@mistahwoodhouse) October 27, 2020

Assassin's Creed will just always be one of those things I truly love even when it's bad. I loved the mediocre movie. I'll almost certainly love this. Just…..it could easily be so, so bad. — Matthew (@Thirteen_QM) October 27, 2020

With Assassin’s Creed just the latest addition to the list, Netflix is now known to be actively working on several projects based on video games for release in the near future. Upcoming episodic shows inspired by Capcom’s Resident Evil (live-action and animated) as well as new seasons for Castlevania and The Witcher (based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s original books in addition to CD Projekt RED’s trilogy) represent just some of the content gamers have to look forward to in 2020 and beyond, and we’ve no doubt that there are many more to come.

Tell us, though, do you think Assassin’s Creed lends itself well to a serialized approach as opposed to a feature-length film, or are you of the opinion that 2016’s poorly-received film is simply proof that the franchise doesn’t work outside its native medium? Sound off below!