Assassin’s Creed Fans Are Super Excited For Netflix’s New Series

In what’s surely going to win the non-existent prize for today’s most unexpected announcement in the world of television, Netflix’s newly-official Assassin’s Creed series is already proving to be a hot topic on social media.

As confirmed by the streaming platform earlier today, this adaptation, unlike 20th Century Fox’s universally panned film, is being developed in direct collaboration with creator Ubisoft, with head of the company’s film & TV division, Jason Altman, on board to serve as executive producer alongside Danielle Kreinik. Unfortunately, as far as official details go, that’s all we know so far, so audiences hoping to learn specifics with regard to setting, characters and cast members will no doubt be required to exercise patience for the time being, especially as the production has yet to even secure a showrunner.

Despite the lack of information, however, fans have already flocked online to share their raw reactions to the reveal, which, so far, at least, appear outwardly positive. Check out just a sample for yourself below:

With Assassin’s Creed just the latest addition to the list, Netflix is now known to be actively working on several projects based on video games for release in the near future. Upcoming episodic shows inspired by Capcom’s Resident Evil (live-action and animated) as well as new seasons for Castlevania and The Witcher (based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s original books in addition to CD Projekt RED’s trilogy) represent just some of the content gamers have to look forward to in 2020 and beyond, and we’ve no doubt that there are many more to come.

Tell us, though, do you think Assassin’s Creed lends itself well to a serialized approach as opposed to a feature-length film, or are you of the opinion that 2016’s poorly-received film is simply proof that the franchise doesn’t work outside its native medium? Sound off below!

