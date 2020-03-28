Castlevania Fans Are Freaking Out Over Season 4 Announcement

While big and small screen adaptations of classic video game franchises traditionally get a bad rap, things have been getting better as of late. In the last year alone, we were graced with not one, but two solid films (Detective Pikachu and the Sonic the Hedgehog movie), and while it’s technically based on the book series of the same name, it’s hard to deny that fans of the Witcher video games contributed to the show’s success.

In fact, The Witcher is not the only Netflix video game adaptation that’s been getting a lot of love recently. The animated Castlevania series, which originally premiered back in 2017, has received praise from both critics and audiences alike, and it’s gone on to become one of the most successful original animated shows on the platform.

It should come as no surprise then that it was recently renewed for a fourth season, and fans have flocked to social media to share their excitement over the announcement.

CASTLEVANIA SEASON FOUR…. my depression has been CANCELLED she is NO MORE pic.twitter.com/WROtqkg9GJ — 𝕚𝕣𝕒 ✧ (@fyodorai) March 27, 2020

Samuel Deats giving us castlevania 4 already pic.twitter.com/dA0HnUKxT0 — gotouge when i catch you… (@castlevania1986) March 27, 2020

Me waiting for Castlevania season 4 pic.twitter.com/8Xv3QQFXiy — Issy 💤 (@fleshchildren) March 27, 2020

I FINALLY FINISHED #CASTLEVANIA AND THEY ANNOUNCE SEASON 4 WHY DID I WINNNNN pic.twitter.com/jkzYy1wjOr — 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒊 💫 (@fpgalaxies) March 27, 2020

CASTLEVANIA’S BEEN RENEWED FOR SEASON 4 GAYS pic.twitter.com/24McRWQ3ay — what would lana do (@brandybkills) March 27, 2020

Castlevania has been renewed for season 4 !!! I'm so stoked — Caitlyn (@CaitBrick) March 28, 2020

CASTLEVANIA SEASON 4 YES YES YES YES pic.twitter.com/RCXalyTfr7 — Melancholy (@Melancholy3004) March 28, 2020

Even though Dracula himself might not be in the picture anymore, it looks like the show’s creative team will have a lot to work with when whipping up the next batch of episodes, as both Isaac and Carmilla are shaping up to be capable villains moving forward.

While it might take some time for the fourth season of Castlevania to premiere, the show’s success is paving the way for a handful of other video game adaptations, which is sure to please fans. So far, we’ve heard that Devil May Cry, Assassin’s Creed and Hyper Light Drifter are being adapted as Netflix original series. Speaking of which, we’re curious; what other games would you be interested in seeing receive the television treatment? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below.