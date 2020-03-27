Watch: Netflix Announces Castlevania Season 4 With New Teaser

Earlier this month, the Belmont Family finally returned to our screens, and fans were thrilled with the results.

Yes, Castlevania season 3 hit Netflix a few weeks back and went down pretty well with both viewers and critics. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, it holds an impressive score of 100%, with the consensus reading as so:

Castlevania’s stunningly animated third season continues to build on the game’s lore by diving deeper into its characters with humor, heart, and a lot of bloody action.

That’s a pretty accurate summary of what the third run brought us and so, it’s no surprise that Netflix has now announced that it’s been renewed for a fourth season, with the streaming giant even dropping a quick little teaser to break the news.

Taking to Twitter, they shared the following – much to the excitement of the show’s passionate fanbase:

Of course, Castlevania started off with humble beginnings, as its first season was only four episodes long. It introduced us to a grief-stricken Dracula who was out for revenge after the murder of his wife. Looking to stop him, however, was the iconic Trevor Belmont, who gamers will be very familiar with. Throw in a number of other instantly enjoyable characters and a gripping story with tons of action and a mature tone, and here we are, three seasons later and still loving it.

As for when the next run of the hit show will be with us, or even what it will entail, that we don’t yet know. Obviously, it’s early, early days for season 4 of Castlevania. But as soon as we learn more about what Neflix has planned for us, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Until then, feel free to stream all three seasons that currently reside on the platform and be sure to drop a comment down below letting us know what you’re hoping to see when Trevor Belmont returns.