Fast & Furious Live-Action TV Show Reportedly Coming To Netflix

Netflix is clearly starting to feel the heat from Disney+. Their competitor hit the ground running earlier this month by amassing an impressive amount of subscribers. Netflix has the advantage as of right now, of course, but executives at the company are well-aware that they’re going to need to keep cranking out must-see content if they want to remain top dog in the streaming wars. This is likely why they’re currently in the early stages of developing a live-action Fast & Furious TV show.

According to our sources – the same ones who said a Green Lantern series was coming to HBO Max, and that Marvel was developing a Ms. Marvel show – Universal is working with the platform in order to produce a series set in the popular cinematic universe. The currently untitled project will apparently focus on an entirely new cast and characters, though there’s a chance that some of the franchise’s big stars could cameo here and there. Details beyond that are still scarce at this early, early stage, but anticipation around the show will no doubt start to build as it continues to come together.

Vin Diesel Shares First BTS Photo From Fast And Furious 9 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Already, Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch has expressed his desire to take the Fast & Furious series to the small screen and while it’s unknown if he’ll be involved in any capacity, it certainly makes sense for Netflix and Universal to want to capitalize on the immense popularity of the franchise. After all, Leitch’s aforementioned spinoff movie earlier this summer was a box office sensation, much like its many predecessors. It stands to reason that the spinoffs and sequels will continue well into the future, too, so we imagine that a TV adaptation will thrive as well.

Tell us, though, are you as pumped up as we are for a Fast & Furious show on Netflix? And which stars from the original films would you like to see cameo at some point? Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you think!