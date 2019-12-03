Final Crisis On Infinite Earths Trailer Teases The DC Event Of The Year

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is just days away from kicking off, meaning we’re finally about to experience the biggest Arrowverse event ever assembled. Since fans found out that The CW was tackling the multiversal crossover last year – with a title card at the end of “Elseworlds” confirming it – it’s all they’ve been talking about. To say the hype is high would be an understatement, but here to hike it up even higher is this final trailer for the five-part extravaganza, which launches on Sunday.

Of course, it would already be the franchise’s biggest ever event even if it just featured the heroes of the six DC/CW shows coming together, but we can expect even more than Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), the Flash (Grant Gustin), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), White Canary (Caity Lotz) and Black Lightning (Cress Williams) to show up in “Crisis.” For instance, we’ve got three separate versions of Superman to look forward to – Tyler Hoechlin’s, Tom Welling’s and Brandon Routh’s Kingdom Come Clark Kent. Then there’s Kevin Conroy’s Batman and also two Lois Lanes – Erica Durance and Elizabeth Tulloch. And that’s still not all.

Pay attention for brief roles from Dick Ward (Batman ’66’s Robin), Ashley Scott (Birds of Prey’s Huntress), Robert Wuhl (Batman ’89‘s Alexander Knox) and John Wesley Shipp reprising his original DC character, Earth-90’s Flash. And we’ve also been promised even more surprises to come. The stars of DC Universe’s series like Titans and Doom Patrol, are rumored to turn up, for one.

The reason why the whole of reality will have to unite is because the multiverse is under threat from the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), the Monitor’s even worse counterpart. We’ve already seen the beginnings of what his wave of Anti-Matter can do on Arrow and The Flash this season and even if our heroes do manage to defeat him, the Arrowverse will never be the same again after this. After all, Oliver Queen is destined to die.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” begins with a Supergirl/Batwoman double-bill on Sunday, December 8th. Don’t miss it.