The Titans Will Appear In Crisis On Infinite Earths

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” just keeps on getting bigger and bigger. Coming at the end of a weekend that’s already brought us news that a star of 1989’s Batman, Smallville‘s Justin Hartley and Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis would also be involved, new intel is now pointing to some of the cast of DC Universe’s Titans taking part in the Arrowverse crossover, too.

This news comes our way via YouTuber Pagey, who runs an account dedicated to covering DC TV content and has provided reliable info about the Arrowverse in the past. His latest scoop is that a few of the Titans cast – it’s currently unknown exactly which ones – will have a small cameo in “Crisis” via a short scene that will take place in Titans Tower.

The fact that this Titans cameo is set in the superhero team’s HQ adds to the credibility, as the stars of the show only just wrapped work on season 2 a couple of weeks ago and it would probably be difficult to get them up to Vancouver to film something for the crossover. If it was shot on the Titans Tower set, though, it could’ve easily been lumped in with season 2 filming. Thereby giving fans a thrilling crossover but without the hassle of getting the cast to interact with The CW gang.

A Titans/Arrowverse crossover has been on the cards ever since the show was announced. As of February this year, we were told that there’d been no talks about such a thing, which was either a white lie or this brief cameo in “Crisis” just hadn’t been arranged at the time.

Other guest stars due to feature in the event include Burt Ward as – probably – an older Dick Grayson, Kevin Conroy in his first live-action turn as Bruce Wayne, Smallville stars Tom Welling and Erica Durance, Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams and Brandon Routh in his Superman Returns role. And that’s not even including all the Arrowverse regulars.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” launches on The CW on December 8th, and you won’t want to miss it.