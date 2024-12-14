‘Fingers crossed for Shudder’: ‘Sesame Street’ fans know exactly where its new home should be after shocking cancellation

Elmo and friends are in danger of losing their home now that Warner Bros. Discovery is ending its HBO output deal with Sesame Street, but fans are already plotting where the beloved childhood show should move next.

Sesame Street has been an integral part of children’s television programming since it first began airing on PBS in 1969, but its history with HBO only stretches back to 2016 when Sesame Workshop signed a deal to create new episodes for the network. In 2019, Sesame Street made the jump to HBO’s streaming service Max, with new episodes airing on PBS nine months after premiering on the streamer. The Hollywood Reporter reports that episodes of the show will still be available on Max until 2027, but Sesame Workshop must now find a new partner in order to keep crafting new adventures for the characters you and I grew up with.

While I always found the residents of Sesame Street on the cute side myself, some fans think they have the potential to scare score a new audience. “Fingers crossed for Shudder,” reads one post on X, suggesting the show’s new home should be the streaming service known for its horror offerings. Okay, fine, this is obviously a joke, but I think a horror spin-off could do numbers. With the phenomenon that is Five Nights at Freddy’s, as well as an explosion of familiar childhood faves re-imagined as slasher films, creepy Sesame Street isn’t the craziest thing in the world. Let’s put the monster in Cookie Monster, people!

Theoretical horror spin-off aside, there are better homes for the Sesame Street we know and love. “This seems like a no brainer for Disney Plus,” one fan writes on X, a sentiment others share. Warner Bros. Discovery explained it was shifting away from children’s programming in favor of adult and broader family entertainment, hence its decision to end its deal with Sesame Workshop. Disney is home to Jim Henson’s Muppets, and it would be a logical choice to house his creations under one corporate roof. It would be cool to see Kermit the Frog team up with his old pals once again, but not everyone thinks Disney is the best place for the IP.

Everyone’s saying Disney HOWEVER COMMA yall were just moaning and groaning VERY RECENTLY MIND YOU about the Muppets and how Disney treated that IP. https://t.co/3uUyrHhlcj — MelaninOnTheMove (@hecallsmePP) December 13, 2024

Other fans suggest Apple and Universal take on Sesame Street. Universal, like Disney, could see the appeal of bringing the characters to its theme parks, but any network with deep pockets and a focus on kids’ television should be interested. Sesame Street has a dedicated fanbase of all ages, some of which get intense about these characters. “I hope Luigi gets out of jail so he can get David Zaslov next,” jokes one fan, calling on the name of alleged CEO dispatcher, Luigi Mangione.

It’s clear the people want justice for Sesame Street. Despite the contract’s end nearing, Sesame Workshop’s Executive VP and chief creative development and production officer Kay Wilson Stallings was optimistic about the show’s future when she spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. She shared that season 56 will involve longer, more narrative-driven segments instead of the “magazine” style Sesame Street has used for decades. “Kids love a little bit of peril, they love having emotional stakes, and in nine minutes, it’s kind of hard to really dive into those areas really effectively,” Wilson Stallings said at the time. It’s reassuring to know Sesame Workshop executives are planning for the future even when that future is shaky. Here’s hoping Sesame Street finds a new home soon.

