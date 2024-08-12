Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Donald Grump
Image via Sesame Street
Category:
TV
News
Politics
Social Media

‘Even Sesame Street knew’: Yearly reminder that decades before he was president, ‘Sesame Street’ was onto ‘Donald Grump’

'Whose name equals trash, to you and to me?'
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|

Published: Aug 12, 2024 04:06 pm

For more than a decade now, the vast majority of America — and much of the rest of the world — has been onto Donald Trump’s game.

Recommended Videos

He thrives on controversy, hateful attacks, and fabricated issues, and years of petulant pushback have proven that he’d rather break the board in half than play a fair game. As a result, most of us are entirely disillusioned when it comes to the former president, but it took us far too long to realize the threat he posed to the United States of America.

You know who wasn’t surprised to discover Trump’s true colors? Sesame Street. Apparently thriving in its Simpsons era, the children’s television show established — a good two decades before the presidency was a glimmer in his eye — that “Donald Grump” was the worst kind of human.

A clip from the treasured educational program has been recirculating as the Trump campaign trades blows with Kamala Harris, re-establishing that this man has been a crook, a liar, and a braggart for longer than some of us have been alive. Exposed for the world to see by TikToker @savvy_from_maine, the series dedicated an entire song to the one and only “Donald Grump,” the man with “the most trash of any grouch in the world.”

@savvy_from_maine

I know why Christian nationalists hate Sesame Street… The satire we all needed. #savvyfrommaine #sesamestreet #donaldgrump #cult45 #oscarthegrouch #foryou #project2025 #donaldtrump #trump #satire

♬ original sound – Savvy from Maine 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️

Every line from the glorious little segment is comedy gold, particularly now that Trump’s shady business dealings and outright criminal behavior have been exposed. He does, in fact, plaster his name “on every piece of trash in town,” offers up the “best rubbish and scuzz” via products like Trump Steaks, and as his orange-haired caricature petulantly notes, he boasts “more trash” than the rest of us combined.

The fact that this blatant, harsh criticism of Trump came from Sesame Street makes the video all the better, particularly considering how long ago the episode aired. Sesame Street has been poking fun at the overtly villainous and trash-hoarding “Grump” for decades now, and he’s far from the only high-profile figure the program has targeted. Trump himself has come under fire numerous times, but he joins hundreds of others in getting a dressing-down from the children’s show.

It’s kind of inevitable, given Sesame Street’s tenure; the show has been on the air since 1969 and in 2023, it celebrated its 54th season. Over the years, it has put out more than 4,500 episodes in total, educating youths on any range of vital early development topics and taking shots at the controlling, heartless jerks of the world in the process.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.