‘Fire Country’ season 2 release window, cast, and more

After a roaring debut season, Fire Country is set to return soon for a second helping. The series follows a young convict named Bode after he joins a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, only to be assigned to his hometown. Although this would be horrible for anyone, it’s even worse for Bode as he was once the settlement’s golden boy and is now seeking redemption from the very people he hurt and abandoned. The 22-episode-long first season ended with the audience almost certain that Bode would return to his cell, although it wasn’t confirmed in the script.

Although Bode is the central character, a large part of Fire Country‘s brilliance was how it dove into the lives of the diverse group of characters who make up the firefighting unit (a great soundtrack also helped its popularity). The show has been praised for its realism and gritty nature, as well as the fact it refuses to shy away from hard topics, touching on everything from the isolation of small-town life to the impact of the climate crisis on American wildfires.

If you’re a fan of Fire Country and want to know when the second season is set to be released, who the cast will be, and what the main storyline could be after a dramatic ending to season one, then read ahead for all that and more!

When will Fire Country season 2 be released?

Image via CBS

Although Fire Country was renewed by CBS a while back (after the ninth episode of the first season, showcasing just how popular it was), no official date for the second season has been confirmed. With that said, historically, the network tends to air new shows during its fall lineup, usually letting them run until around Spring. While the recent WGA and SAG strikes may have impacted this timeline as it has for many other productions, it still seems likely that the first episode of the second season will be airing this month (October 2023).

Where can I watch Fire Country season 2?

Photo via CBS

Fire Country runs on CBS, so the episodes will be airing live on the network. We don’t know anything about the specific timing yet, but it could be on any day. Previously, episodes have been available on Paramount Plus in the weeks following their live airing, with Essential Tier subscribers to the series getting episodes the very next day.

Who are the cast of Fire Country season 2?

Photo by Bettina Strauss/CBS – © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

The cast who viewers came to know and love are all returning for Fire Country season 2. Bode Donovan will once again be played by Max Thieriot, who did an excellent job of making the audience empathize with the character throughout the first season, even when the gravity of his crime was explored. Billy Burke will reprise the role of Vince Leone, Bode’s father and the battalion chief, while Manny Perez, Bode’s captain, will again be portrayed by Kevin Alejandro. Also returning is Diane Farr as Sharon Leone, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, Stephanie Arcila as Gabriella Perez, and Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards. Michael Trucco and W. Tré Davis are also likely to appear again as Luke Leone and Freddy Mills, respectively.

In terms of new faces, the biggest looks set to be Once Upon A Time actor Rebecca Mader, who will play the part of the leader of a private firefighting company named Faye. Kanoa Goo, of The Rookie fame, is also set to enter the Fire Country world as Kyle, a romantic rival to the beleaguered Bode.

What will happen in Fire Country season 2?

Image via CBS

The conspicuous lack of a trailer and the fact the season synopsis is yet to be released means that we don’t know exactly what will happen in season 2 of Fire Country. However, looking at how season 1 ended, we can make some guesses. Gabriella and Bode’s burgeoning romance is set to be impacted by the fact Bode’s drug test came back negative, and he’s almost certainly headed to jail once more. Kyle (Goo) is set to be a hunky spanner in the works, too, as he seems to have his eye on Gabriella while we see Bode behind bars.

We’re also likely to see the aftermath of Sharon’s kidney transplant after Luke agrees to be a donor for her, thus healing some of the wounds between himself and his brother Vince. However, one of the biggest storylines is set to be about Bode’s high school ex, Cara, who revealed she had a secret child as a teen and implied Bode could very well be the father. And, of course, there will be fires.