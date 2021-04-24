Firefly Reboot Reportedly Moving Forward At Disney Plus

Firefly is possibly the most famous example of a TV show that was cancelled too soon, with the cult favorite sci-fi series from Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Joss Whedon – back when he was in his prime – being pulled by FOX after just 13 episodes in 2003. A movie, Serenity, managed to provide some closure when it arrived three years later, but fans have kept its memory alive ever since and have always craved more from the franchise.

We’ve received some good news and bad news on that front as of late. Rumors have swirled that say the Mouse House, now that they own the property, is lining Firefly up as the next franchise to get a Disney Plus reboot. Reboot is the operative word here, though, as it doesn’t look like the plan is to follow the original crew – led by Nathan Fillion’s Mal Reynolds. Giant Freakin Robot first broke this story back in December and tipster Daniel Richtman has now provided more info on the revival.

According to him, the Firefly reboot is still going ahead. It’ll be a streaming exclusive and, unsurprisingly, Joss Whedon will not be involved. Presumably, he’ll legally warrant some kind of creator or executive producer credit, but it’s no surprise that Disney wouldn’t want to collaborate with him, following the workplace harassment scandal that previously saw him lose his position as showrunner on HBO Max’s The Nevers.

Clearly, this project is only in the early stages of development, as there’s no news yet on the creatives who will be involved in the reboot, let alone any cast. When it was first reported, fans mostly reacted negatively, balking at the idea of a Disney take on the series that dared to replace its beloved stars. Despite the intense demand for more Firefly, then, maybe it would be for the best if the Mouse House left this IP alone.