First ‘Bel-Air’ reviews can’t seem to agree on the ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot

The internet has always had a lot of mixed thoughts about Bel-Air, Peacock’s gritty reboot of beloved 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Some people are up for this bold reimagining of the show, especially as it comes from exec producer Will Smith, while others have complained that the TV industry has finally hit rock bottom. With its streaming premiere right around the corner, the first reviews are in — and they’re just as conflicting.

On the one hand, many critics are not fans of the show. For starters, Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone was pretty critical, commenting that he thinks the reboot is inferior to the viral trailer that inspired it in the first place.

The trailer that reimagined Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a gritty drama was exciting enough to become an actual series, but Peacock's middling #BelAir is a reminder that trailers are a lot easier than making the actual thing. My review: https://t.co/VVRHC7OFDs pic.twitter.com/LnLi2DABeI — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) February 9, 2022

Similarly, The Verge’s Charles Pullman-Moore wanted to like Bel-Air but almost found that it “feels stuck somewhere between being a Will Smith vanity project and a dramatic reboot that doesn’t what it wants to say.”

Genuinely wanted to like Bel-Air, but the series feels stuck somewhere between being a Will Smith vanity project and a dramatic reboot that doesn't know what it wants to say. My review: https://t.co/y6lxMB9vcV — Charles PM (@CharlesPulliam) February 9, 2022

In his review for Tech Radar, critic Tom Power admits that Bel-Air is “slightly enjoyable” but argued that it “would’ve fared far better if it wasn’t associated with The Fresh Prince at all.”

A Fresh Prince that doesn't usurp the king https://t.co/bxqzJwczSi — TechRadar (@techradar) February 9, 2022

Evening Standard’s Jochan Embley thinks the series “doesn’t always work.”

Ditching comedy for drama, this new series has been given a 2022 update – and it doesn’t always work https://t.co/0lpZ6Kso1h — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) February 9, 2022

On the other hand, many reviews were widely complimentary. Variety‘s Caroline Framke thought that the show “works better than it should,” with Bel-Air EP Rasheed Newsom sharing the positive notice on Twitter.

#BelAir Review: ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot Works Better Than It Should – Variety https://t.co/iZLKCGKS9f — Rasheed Newson (@RasheedNewson) February 9, 2022

SF Chronicle’s Zaki Hasan “absolutely loved it!”

Black Girl Nerds’ Jeanine T. Abraham was likewise a fan, deeming the series a “glorious” retelling.

Review: ‘Bel-Air’ is a Glorious 21st Century Dramatic Retelling of the Iconic Sitcom https://t.co/7Th7cZaTZh pic.twitter.com/vLBiCHZQYH — BHWW (@blackhairww) February 9, 2022

Nicole Vassell of The Independent, meanwhile, thought it was “unexpectedly compelling.”

Bel-Air is an unexpectedly compelling Fresh Prince revival… with no laughs – review https://t.co/H8ZwjFKjSw — The Independent (@Independent) February 9, 2022

Bel-Air stars Jabari Banks as Will, with Adrian Holmes (Uncle Phil), Cassandra Freeman (Aunt Viv), Olly Sholotan (Carlton), Coco Jones (Hilary), and Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey) also in the cast. The first three episodes are set to arrive on Peacock this Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13.