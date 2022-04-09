First ‘Gotham Knights’ set pics introduce a post-Batman Gotham

The first set photos from Gotham Knights offer us a glimpse at a Gotham City that’s mourning the loss of the Batman. The latest DC TV series to be added to The CW’s roster, the show is set to go even further than Batwoman‘s “Missing Bruce Wayne” storyline and be set in the wake of the Caped Crusader’s demise, with the titular Knights being a team of teen vigilantes who have to step up and protect their city in the Bat’s absence.

Following co-showrunner Natalie Abrams teasing that filming was about to begin last weekend, production on Gotham Knights has now officially kicked off, with the first snaps from the set making their way online. It’s too early to get any glimpses of the cast, but these pics do offer us a look at how the streets of Toronto have been dressed up as Batman’s hometown. In particular, the photos highlight a bullet-ridden GCPD police van.

Though it comes from the minds of Batwoman veterans Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash, Gotham Knights won’t be part of Arrowverse canon and will occupy its own separate continuity. If you think about it, that means we’re about to have four distinct versions of Gotham City on our screens at the same time — as seen in The Batman, Batwoman, Titans, and GK. At least Batman fans can’t say they’re being underfed.

The show’s ensemble cast includes the likes of Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, and Fallon Smythe playing a range of familiar comic book characters. e.g. Carrie Kelley, Stephanie Brown, and Duela, the Joker’s Daughter. Supernatural‘s Misha Collins is also on board as Harvey Dent, though don’t expect him to become Two-Face right away.

Only a pilot has been ordered to date, so it remains to be seen if Gotham Knights will get picked up to series. With filming underway, a decision will likely be made during the May Upfronts.