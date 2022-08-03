‘First Kill’ fans bare their fangs after Netflix cancels the series
Netflix has done it again. Yet another of the streamer’s cult favorite shows has been cancelled after just one season. In this case, Netflix has plunged a stake into the heart of First Kill, the YA supernatural series that followed an unexpected romance between a vampire and a vampire hunter. Despite a lot of buzz in the run-up to its release, thanks to its central lesbian love story, it’s been confirmed that the eight episodes already released are all viewers are going to get.
And First Kill fans are not happy to say the least, with the show’s vocal following baring their fangs on Twitter in the wake of the news to blast Netflix for what they consider to be a totally nonsensical decision. Not to mention that this is just the latest of several Netflix originals with prominent lesbian romances given the chop soon into their runs.
The stats don’t lie, and yet First Kill is already down for the count.
It just doesn’t compute.
Many are pointing out that, in terms of viewing figures, First Kill actually superseded mega-hit Heartstopper, which is already renewed through season three.
And here’s the receipts.
Obviously, this kind of talk incurred the wrath of the Heartstopper horde, but others pointed out that the British hit is being used as an example for a bigger systemic problem.
“This is not a good look.”
Some are also convinced that Imani Lewis’ casting, who starred as monster hunter Calliope opposite Sarah Catherine Hook as vamp Juliette, had something to do with it.
It has to be said that First Kill didn’t blow critics away, with many labeling it as corny and cliched. Fans had a rebuttal ready for this line of criticism, though…
As based on a short story by author V.E. Schwab and co-starring Elizabeth Mitchell, Gracie Dzienny, and Jason R. Moore, First Kill debuted on June 10. All eight episodes can be streamed on Netflix.