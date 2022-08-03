‘First Kill’ fans bare their fangs after Netflix cancels the series

Netflix has done it again. Yet another of the streamer’s cult favorite shows has been cancelled after just one season. In this case, Netflix has plunged a stake into the heart of First Kill, the YA supernatural series that followed an unexpected romance between a vampire and a vampire hunter. Despite a lot of buzz in the run-up to its release, thanks to its central lesbian love story, it’s been confirmed that the eight episodes already released are all viewers are going to get.

And First Kill fans are not happy to say the least, with the show’s vocal following baring their fangs on Twitter in the wake of the news to blast Netflix for what they consider to be a totally nonsensical decision. Not to mention that this is just the latest of several Netflix originals with prominent lesbian romances given the chop soon into their runs.

The stats don’t lie, and yet First Kill is already down for the count.

First Kill, a show that didn't come from any prior media nor having any major names attached to it, getting cancelled as if it didn't dominate Netflix's Top 10 within it's first month of release is upsetting. pic.twitter.com/tu05TnuNGv — ❃ (@xolashores) August 3, 2022

It just doesn’t compute.

netflix is weird as hell for cancelling first kill. a successful wlw show with a black female lead being cancelled after outperforming SEVERAL netflix originals?… what — ceo of kory • JAYVAN DAY (@korysverse) August 3, 2022

Many are pointing out that, in terms of viewing figures, First Kill actually superseded mega-hit Heartstopper, which is already renewed through season three.

renewing heartstopper for two more seasons and cancelling first kill when it pulled in over 2.2million more views than heartstopper in the first two weeks… im so unbelievably tired of this https://t.co/l25z8Eh0I2 — katie ♡’s alex 🫧 (@troianns) August 3, 2022

And here’s the receipts.

this is crazy… wdym first kill got cancelled ??? pic.twitter.com/1Ks1GxL39u — ceo of kory • JAYVAN DAY (@korysverse) August 3, 2022

Obviously, this kind of talk incurred the wrath of the Heartstopper horde, but others pointed out that the British hit is being used as an example for a bigger systemic problem.

we're not comapring first kill with heartstopper we're comparing how netflix treats mlm-centric shows to how they treat their wlw shows — kay! (@KlTKATKAY) August 3, 2022

“This is not a good look.”

Let's see. Everthing Sucks? Canceled after 1 season. I Am Not Okay With This? Canceled after 1 season. Teenage Bounty Hunters? Canceled after 1 season. First Kill? Canceled after 1 season. @netflix This is not a good look. https://t.co/Lmdw2gAKuj — Shaun Stacy (@slayerangel78) August 3, 2022

Some are also convinced that Imani Lewis’ casting, who starred as monster hunter Calliope opposite Sarah Catherine Hook as vamp Juliette, had something to do with it.

if you’re having a conversation about why First Kill was cancelled don’t forget to mention that Calliope is a darkskin black lesbian lead and nonblacks can deny all they want but Calliope being black especially darkskin plays a huge role its not just bc FK is a lesbian show — calliettes quotes bot (@calliettequotes) August 3, 2022

It has to be said that First Kill didn’t blow critics away, with many labeling it as corny and cliched. Fans had a rebuttal ready for this line of criticism, though…

I don't care if straights thought first kill was too campy/cheesy or had bad cgi, YOU HAVE 100 VERSIONS OF THAT, WE ARE ALLOWED TO WANT A GAY VERSION TOO!! NOT EVERY SHOW HAS TO BE A POETIC CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE — Jazz ⧗ (@DerpSwan) August 3, 2022

As based on a short story by author V.E. Schwab and co-starring Elizabeth Mitchell, Gracie Dzienny, and Jason R. Moore, First Kill debuted on June 10. All eight episodes can be streamed on Netflix.