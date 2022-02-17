The wait for the upcoming fourth run of Stranger Things has been excruciating for the fandom, but we must be getting close to a release date if Netflix is willing to release official promo posters for season four.

Much like many other productions across the entertainment industry, the producers of the sci-fi coming-of-age horror series have had to halt filming on numerous occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after nearly three years, the streaming juggernaut is finally gearing towards promoting the next chapter in the supernatural story of the Hawkins residents.

Unlike previous seasons that mostly took place inside the town or on its outskirts, Stranger Things season four will shake things up by taking us to Soviet Russia, where Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is apparently incarcerated after traveling through the Upside Down.

The first official teaser revealed that Hopper is being put to work in one of the regime’s labor camps, though how he would manage to get himself out of that hole was up to speculation. If this newly released poster is any indication, our favorite police chief is going to get some much-needed help.

As you can see below, Jim is walking in the middle of the internment zone, but accompanying him are Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman.)

The second poster is more ominous, showing someone walking down the hallway of a lab, with Netflix including the caption: “Every story starts somewhere.” The third poster reunites the family in a location called “Creel House,” while the rest show off other haunting vistas that we’ll get to visit in the show.

Stranger Things season four is expected to release in mid-2022.