We’ve been without new episodes of The Flash for about a month now, so fans are ecstatic that this coronavirus-imposed hiatus of the show is about to end next Tuesday. However, as we’re nearing the tail-end of season 6, it’s not like these upcoming episodes will be all fun and laughter for our heroes. Take this newly released synopsis for the season’s 17th installment, for instance, which offers an ominous tease for the future of Barry and Iris’ marriage.

Episode 6×17 is titled “Liberation,” which gives the impression that the real Iris will finally escape from the Mirrorverse she’s been trapped in for all of season 6B with Eva McCulloch. However, though you might expect this to be a joyous occasion, it looks like the return of actual Iris causes Barry and Iris to question their relationship.

Here’s the synopsis:

HUGE CHANGES AHEAD FOR BARRY AND IRIS – After recent events, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes a closer look at his life with Iris (Candice Patton). Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) makes a bold move. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

Showrunner Eric Wallace must have been talking about this episode when he recently made some worrying comments to TV Line, in which he promised that “the rockiest month of their marriage” is coming up for the West-Allens. All this talk has got fans fearing that we’re heading for a divorce, but surely the writers know not to break our hearts in that way. The duo have weathered various crises in the past, so they can surely get through this one, too, right?

The Flash returns to The CW with “So Long and Goodnight” next Tuesday, April 21st. “Liberation” then airs the following week on April 28th. The season should then run as normal until the last two episodes. These weren’t completed before production shutdown, but the hope is that they’ll be filmed and released later this year.