The CW has just released a batch of promotional photos for next week’s episode of The Flash season 7, “The Speed of Thought,” which will have Barry try to get in the Mirrorverse and save his wife.

Last night’s premiere episode was an emotional rollercoaster for a lot of fans. Not only did Team Flash found themselves in a slump, but the Scarlet Speedster himself was grappling with the ever-diminishing Speed Force. Luckily for Iris, Kamilla, and Chief Singh, who are all trapped in the Mirrorverse, the gang found a way to temporarily give a boost to Barry and bring back his speed. For that to happen, though, a major character had to play the ultimate hero card.

Now, the protagonist will stop at nothing to make sure this heroic sacrifice will not have gone to waste. As such, it’s safe to assume that he’ll try to use his powers to find a way into the Mirrorverse, since the longer his wife stays there, the odds of her survival worsen.

The network, meanwhile, has released the official synopsis for the second episode, titled “The Speed of Thought,” along with promo pics that tease an intense race to save Iris and defeat the Mirror Master. Check them out below.

“BARRY GAINS A NEW SKILL – When Barry (Grant Gustin) suddenly gains the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris (Candice Patton). While Barry is thrilled with his new power, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is hesitant to trust it. Meanwhile, Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) must face a shattering truth. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.”

While we’ve formerly seen Barry go through science books in a matter of seconds in previous seasons of The Flash, the synopsis emphasizes that speed thinking will be a new ability, which is why there may be more to it than we can currently imagine based on what we know, though enhanced mental capabilities have always been a side effect of the Scarlet Speedster tapping into the Speed Force, so it’s not completely unprecedented either.

What are your predictions about how the story will play out next week, though? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.