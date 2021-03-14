The CW has just released a batch of photos from the upcoming third episode of The Flash season 7, “Mother,” which will mark the surprise return of a character long thought to be dead.

Even with just two outings, it’s already been one hell of an emotional rollercoaster for fans of the Scarlet Speedster this year. In the premiere alone, we had to say goodbye to Nash, a beloved iteration of Harrison Wells, and for that matter, the prospects of ever seeing the character’s alternate versions from the multiverse. The second outing was also explosive in its own right, not only featuring Barry Allen as he grappled with losing his mind to the new powers, but also racing against time itself to save Iris from the Mirrorverse.

And after a spectacular battle between a seemingly evil Barry and the Speedster Killer Frost, “The Speed of Thought” went out with a shocking twist and brought back the original Harrison Wells from Earth-1. It’s safe to say, then, that fans are positively hyped for the next episode, featuring the return of the scientist that started it all. If you’re having a hard time waiting for another few days, though, then perhaps the official synopsis and photos for “Mother,” which you see below, will help whet your appetite, if only barely.

“SUE DEARBON RETURNS – As Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) becomes more powerful, Barry (Grant Gustin) and team must find a way to stop her. They are shocked when an old friend – Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) risks her life to help. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kristen Kim.”

As you can see above, The Flash also has a passionate reunion in store between Barry and Iris, though according to what showrunner Eric Wallace told the media last year, the character will have to deal with the after-effects of the traumatic experience of living in the Mirrorverse for quite a while.

“There will be, for Iris, both physical and emotional trauma in trying to recover,” He teased. “Then when she eventually because, let’s face it, at some point she will get out of the Mirror Dimension, but there will be a cost to pay emotionally in a big way and again, no spoilers, it’s not something that’s resolved in an episode. It’s going to haunt her quite a while.”

Tell us, are you excited about next week’s outing of the show? Sound off below.