The seventh season of The Flash is practically ending every chapter on a cliffhanger, and the latest one, “Growing Pains,” which aired last week was no exception. Now, the network has released a batch of photos from the upcoming episode, titled “The People V. Killer Frost,” which, as its name suggests, will put Caitlin Snow in the limelight.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions developed a tricky situation for the crew behind the series. For one thing, the first three episodes of the hotly anticipated season 7 basically resolved the previous run’s overarching narrative, concluding everything in an explosive outing a couple of weeks ago that should’ve otherwise been the finale last year.

Now, Barry Allen once again finds himself in the all too familiar situation of dealing with metahumans in the Earth-Prime timeline, even though the tumultuous adventures of the past few years have clearly taken their toll on Team Flash. Take Killer Frost, Catilin’s alter ego, for instance, who’s been going through a bit of a downward spiral, to say the least.

The villainess has been looking for redemption for some time, of course, and during last week’s episode, she decided to turn herself in. Now, Caitlin and the rest of the gang have to find a way to defend her in court, which the photos below tease.

The Flash 7x08 Photos And Synopsis Tease Killer Frost's Persecution 1 of 9

For more, here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming chapter, courtesy of The CW:

“CAITLIN FIGHTS TO CLEAR FROST – With Frost (Danielle Panabaker) facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin goes to great lengths to save her sister. Meanwhile, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) efforts to protect Speed Force Nora (guest star Michelle Harrison) lead to a shocking discovery. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.”

“The People V. Killer Frost” will also introduce us to Alexa Rivera, the human embodiment of the Strength Force, so it’ll be interesting to see what direction Barry’s ongoing dilemma with the Speed Force will head in next, especially since it’s been a huge focus for this particular season of The Flash thus far.

What are your predictions about the upcoming episode, though? Sound off below.