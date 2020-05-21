The Flash Season 6 Debuts On The Netflix Top 10 List

Now that The Flash has wrapped up for another year (slightly earlier than expected, but still), the entirety of season 6 is available to watch on Netflix. The CW’s partnership with the streaming service has typically been beneficial to its shows, as they’ve been able to get a second wind from the influx of new fans who flock to them once they’re made available online. The Scarlet Speedster’s sixth season is no different, as it’s gone straight onto the Netflix top 10.

The Flash season 6 debuted on the site just yesterday and immediately found itself in the top 10 most-watched titles of the day. At present, it’s currently sitting at #6, believe it not, but it will likely hitch up to a higher place on the ladder over the next few days, as more subscribers discover the latest adventures of Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen and his friends at S.T.A.R. Labs.

Here’s the current top 10:

10. Public Enemies

9. Soul Surfer

8. Outer Banks

7. White Lines

6. The Flash

5. The Wrong Missy

4. Dead Like Me

3. Riverdale

2. Sweet Magnolias

1. Avatar: The Last Airbender

The Flash season 6 was a unique run in the Arrowverse series’ history. With “Crisis on Infinite Earths” falling slap bang in the middle of it, the season was split into two halves. The first saw Team Flash battle Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy) and try to prepare for the Crisis. The second then followed the emergence of Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) and the fallout of Crisis.

What’s more, due to the pandemic shutting down production, season 6 ended with episode 19, which left Eva McCulloch at large and Iris West still stuck in the Mirrorverse. Season 7 will obviously tie up any lingering plot-threads, but we won’t get to see that until early 2021. So, it looks like fans might be watching, and rewatching, and rewatching, The Flash season 6 on Netflix for a while yet.