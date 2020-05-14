The Flash EP Addresses If There’ll Be An Aquaman Reference In Season 7

One of the biggest outcomes of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is the creation of Earth-Prime, the new homebase of the Arrowverse that merges Earth-1 and Earth-38 and introduces a few fresh elements along the way. Over on The Flash, Cisco was the one most freaked-out by living in a brand new world – a world where Superman existed. But there’s also been a big clue that another Justice Leaguer who wasn’t around before now exists on Earth-Prime: Aquaman.

Earlier in season 6, Cisco travelled around the world on a fact-finding mission, with one of his stops being Atlantis. The casual mention of the underwater kingdom teased that Arthur Curry is out there somewhere. We’ve still yet to have the sea king name-dropped, though. But with Cisco disappearing back to Atlantis in the last couple of episodes, could he reference Aquaman when he returns in season 7?

TV Line asked showrunner Eric Wallace this pressing question during an interview about what we can expect from the next run of the Scarlet Speedster’s show. Unfortunately, though, the answer was in the negative.

“I don’t know if I can get it in,” Wallace said of an Aquaman reference. “I don’t think it made the cut. So, I’m going to say no.”

Ah well, it was worth a shot. It’s not surprising that a direct Aquaman nod can’t be slipped in to the show, given the strict restrictions The CW is under with certain characters. Remember the days when Batman was off-limits? Unfortunately, that’s still the case for both Arthur Curry and Wonder Woman, though Themyscira has been referenced on Legends of Tomorrow. There have likewise been a bunch of Green Lantern easter eggs over time, but no specific name-drop.

As for Cisco, he didn’t return in the season 6 finale, but Wallace told TV Line that he would’ve been in the original conclusion, episode 22. So, we should see Carlos Valdes back in the show in the early weeks of The Flash season 7, which will hopefully arrive later this year – though maybe not in its usual October slot.