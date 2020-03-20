The Flash EP Promises That A Big Mirror Iris Reveal Is Coming

There’s been a big running problem throughout the second half of The Flash season 6 that even Team Flash don’t know about. In the midseason premiere, Iris West-Allen disappeared through a mirror. In the next episode, she appeared to be fine, but it was then revealed that this Iris was an evil mirror version and the real one was trapped in the Mirrorverse with Eva McCulloch. Five episodes later, and the Mirror Iris is still at large.

Showrunner Eric Wallace has promised that the truth will come out sooner rather than later, however. The EP told TV Line that the big reveal won’t be held back until the season finale and, when everything does come out, this will kick the storyline in a whole new direction.

“Yes — and the audience won’t have to wait until the end of the season for this to happen,” Wallace explained. “However, there will be tragic consequences to learning the truth about Mirror Iris. Consequences that will send the season in a new, even more dangerous direction for Team Flash.”

This week, The Flash season 6 aired its fifteenth episode. Unfortunately, though, we’ve now got a three-week wait to face until the run resumes. Given what Wallace is teasing, we can maybe expect Mirror Iris to be revealed as a sham in the very next episode so that the season has time to explore this other direction he mentions.

Presumably, this will be to do with Eva stepping up as the season’s ultimate big bad, fulfilling her destiny and becoming another version of Mirror Master. We know Mirror Iris is some kind of creation of hers and is secretly working for her, after all.

In any case, hopefully Wallace and his team’s plans aren’t affected too much by the current halt on production due to the COVID-19 crisis. All but the season finale had been filmed before the shoot was paused, so with any luck, they’ll be able to get this last episode before cameras eventually.

The Flash 6×16 “So Long and Goodnight” airs Tuesday, April 7th on The CW.